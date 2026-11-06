Trump Triumphal Arch Blocked by Federal Judge for 14 Days in Washington

A US judge paused work on Trump's 250-foot arch in Washington, DC, for 14 days, citing traffic and economic concerns raised after planning approval.

A federal judge in Washington, DC, temporarily blocked construction of President Donald Trump's planned triumphal arch on Thursday, less than an hour after a federal planning commission approved the project. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day order barring the Trump administration from carrying out construction-related activities near the proposed site. She cited concerns including potential economic impacts and traffic disruptions.

The National Capital Planning Commission had approved the 250-foot (76-metre) monument in an 8-4 vote. The proposed structure would stand near the Potomac River and Arlington National Cemetery as part of Trump's broader efforts to reshape the US capital's landscape.

Also read Trump's massive Arlington triumphal arch approved for construction by federal planning commission

Commission Approval and the Arch's Stated Purpose

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the 250-foot arch in an 8-4 vote after hearing extensive public comment. The commission oversees architectural and design changes in Washington, and it held more than eight hours of public testimony from over 120 citizens.

Veterans were among those who spoke against the project during the testimony. Their objections were heard alongside the views of supporters before the final vote was taken.

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Trump has said the arch would commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary, honour the US military and serve as a major tourist attraction. The Trump administration had indicated that construction could begin immediately after the commission's approval.

Opponents Challenge Legal Authority and Historic Site Risks

Opponents argue that the arch lacks the required congressional authorisation and would obstruct views of historic landmarks. The landmarks named in their objections include the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

A National Park Service review released in August said the monument could adversely affect as many as 42 historic sites. The most serious effects were concentrated on six sites near the structure.

Critics also challenged the administration's accelerated approval process. They argued that the process bypassed important historic preservation requirements, which they said should have applied before the project advanced.

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Court Order Adds Delay to Trump Arch Construction Timeline

The temporary order from Judge Tanya Chutkan bars the Trump administration from carrying out construction-related activities near the proposed site for 14 days. The restriction takes effect as the project is already facing legal and preservation disputes.

The ruling creates another legal obstacle to Trump's goal of completing the monument before he leaves office in January 2029. The 14-day period, along with the pending objections over congressional authority and historic reviews, will shape how quickly the project can move forward.

For residents and visitors, the decision means the planned site will remain subject to the court's restriction while the case proceeds. The outcome will determine whether the arch becomes the major tourist attraction its supporters have described.