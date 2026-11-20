Donald Trump touted the bipartisan support for a a film & TV incentive and vowed that it was 'going to happen' as he spoke to reporters on Friday, in an effort to show that bipartisan legislation is possible with Democrats about to take control of both chambers of Congress.

Donald Trump starts a press conference on Friday and is joined by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubiotouted the bipartisan support for a a film & TV incentive and vowed that it was “going to happen” as he spoke to reporters on Friday, in an effort to show that bipartisan legislation is possible with Democrats about to take control of both chambers of Congress.

At the press conference, Trump noted that the legislation, which would establish a 20% incentive, has the support of Sen. Watch on Deadline Trump said, “I’m working on it because I want to see the country be great. We don’t make movies in this country anymore, as you know. They go to Canada, they go to UK, and they go to Australia.

Also read Trump touts ‘unbelievable’ summit with Putin and Xi, though peace deals remain elusive

You have to fly 23 hours to Australia, and I know the producers. And by the way, they’re mostly Democrat, but these are minor details. But I suggest my idea: we don’t make television shows. We have television shows that go on that are made in the UK because they have a big package, a very good package, incentive package.

Advertisement

” Trump said, “It’s not our biggest industry, but it’s a very important industry. Hollywood would open again. Georgia, which is you know was doing well, but it’s all really the federal government. The federal government’s a big stuff.

The state governments have done. New Jersey did a good job. A couple of them have done good, but it doesn’t matter if they don’t have the federal government. ”