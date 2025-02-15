Trump Tours Boeing Plane, Highlights Delay in Air Force One Replacement

President Donald Trump visited a Boeing facility to inspect a new aircraft, emphasizing the company's delay in delivering updated Air Force One presidential planes. The White House stated this visit was intended to draw attention to the project's failure to meet its promised delivery date.

According to Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, President Trump's inspection focused on the new hardware and technology incorporated into the Boeing plane. He previously boasted during an online chat in 2024 on Musk's X social media platform about successfully reducing the project's cost by over $1 billion by negotiating aggressively with Boeing during his first term. Trump claimed that by threatening to cancel the deal, he managed to secure a lower price for essentially the same plane, with the only difference being a more aesthetically pleasing paint job. The initial delivery date for the updated Air Force One was set for 2024, but it has been pushed back to 2027 for the first plane and 2028 — Trump's final year in office — for the second, according to the U.S. Air Force.Elon Musk, a billionaire who supported Trump's 2024 campaign and heads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, has been involved in efforts to expedite the delivery of the Air Force One replacements. Musk is reportedly collaborating with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to accelerate the process. Trump has also expressed interest in changing the color scheme of Air Force One from its current light blue to a darker shade. An earlier attempt by Trump to modify the paint scheme was rejected by then-President Joe Biden after a study concluded that such a change would necessitate additional testing and incur further delays, ultimately increasing the project's cost





