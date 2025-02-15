Trump Tours Boeing Plane, Highlights Air Force One Delivery Delays

President Trump inspected a new Boeing aircraft, emphasizing the company's delays in delivering updated Air Force One presidential planes. The visit underscores the ongoing issues with the contract for new Air Force One aircraft, originally slated for completion in 2024 but now facing significant delays.

President Donald Trump toured a new Boeing aircraft to inspect its latest hardware and technological advancements, drawing attention to the company's delayed delivery of updated Air Force One presidential planes. The White House confirmed the tour, stating that President Trump was checking out the new features. Steven Cheung, White House communications director, emphasized that this highlighted the project's failure to meet its promised delivery timeframe.

Air Force One, currently two modified Boeing 747s over 30 years old, is slated to be replaced under a contract with Boeing. However, the delivery has been pushed back. The first updated plane was initially expected in 2024 but is now projected for sometime in 2027, with the second plane arriving in 2028, coinciding with the end of Trump's second term. During an online conversation on Elon Musk's X social media platform in 2024, Trump claimed he had successfully negotiated a reduction of over $1 billion from the project cost during his first term by applying pressure on Boeing. He stated that he was able to secure a price reduction of $1.6 billion for the same aircraft, the only difference being a more aesthetically pleasing paint job. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced last month that Musk was collaborating with the company to expedite the delivery of the Air Force One replacements. Additionally, Trump has expressed interest in altering the color scheme of Air Force One from its current light blue to a darker shade. A previous attempt by Trump to change the color scheme was dismissed by then-President Joe Biden after a study revealed that such a modification would necessitate additional testing and contribute to further delays, ultimately increasing the project's cost.





