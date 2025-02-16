Trump Tours Boeing Plane Amidst Air Force One Delays

President Trump visited a Boeing aircraft to highlight delays in delivering updated Air Force One models. The White House emphasized the project's failure to meet its original deadlines. Trump has previously criticized the project's cost and delays.

President Trump took a tour of a Boeing airplane on Saturday to inspect its new hardware and technology features. The White House stated that this visit aimed to highlight the aircraft manufacturer's ongoing delays in delivering updated versions of the Air Force One presidential aircraft. Trump inspected a 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft parked at Palm Beach International Airport.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said, 'President Trump is touring a new Boeing plane to check out the new hardware/technology. This highlights the project’s failure to deliver a new Air Force One on time as promised.'Air Force One, a modified Boeing 747, has two existing versions used by the president, both of which are over 30 years old. Boeing Inc. holds the contract for producing updated versions, but the project has faced significant delays and cost overruns, resulting in billions of dollars in losses for the company. The initial delivery date was set for 2024, but it has now been pushed to 2027 for the first plane and 2028 — Trump's final year in office — for the second, according to the U.S. Air Force. Trump has publicly criticized the project's cost and delays. During an online chat with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2024, Trump claimed to have negotiated a reduction of over $1 billion from the project cost by employing a tough stance with Boeing during his first term. 'Over a course of about four weeks, by my saying I’m not going to do it, I got the price reduced by $1.6 billion for the exact same plane, other than we had a nicer paint job, if you want to know the truth, but for the exact same plane,’ Trump stated. Musk, a South African-born billionaire who supported Trump's 2024 campaign, is leading a team focused on shrinking the federal workforce and has faced criticism for his methods. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced last month that Musk is collaborating with the company to accelerate the delivery of the Air Force One replacements. Trump has also expressed interest in changing the color scheme of Air Force One from its current light blue to a darker shade. However, an earlier attempt by Trump to switch the colors was abandoned by then-President Biden after a study concluded that such a change would necessitate additional testing and further delays, ultimately increasing the project's cost.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AIR FORCE ONE BOEING DONALD TRUMP DELAY TECHNOLOGY COST

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Tours Boeing Plane, Highlights Delay in Air Force One ReplacementPresident Donald Trump visited a Boeing facility to inspect a new aircraft, emphasizing the company's delay in delivering updated Air Force One presidential planes. The White House stated this visit was intended to draw attention to the project's failure to meet its promised delivery date.

Read more »

Air Force Pilot Hospitalized After F-35 Crash at Eielson Air Force BaseAn F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, injuring the pilot who safely ejected. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read more »

Trump Tours Boeing Plane Amidst Air Force One Delivery DelaysPresident Donald Trump toured a new Boeing aircraft to highlight the company's delays in delivering updated versions of Air Force One. The White House emphasized the project's failure to meet its promised deadlines. Trump has previously criticized the project's cost and delays, claiming to have secured billions in savings during his first term.

Read more »

Trump Tours Boeing Plane, Highlights Air Force One Delivery DelaysPresident Trump inspected a new Boeing aircraft, emphasizing the company's delays in delivering updated Air Force One presidential planes. The visit underscores the ongoing issues with the contract for new Air Force One aircraft, originally slated for completion in 2024 but now facing significant delays.

Read more »

Trump Highlights Delays in Air Force One Replacement as He Tours New Boeing AircraftPresident Trump's trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 14, 2025, coincided with renewed attention on the delays plaguing the delivery of new Air Force One aircraft. During a tour of a new Boeing plane, Trump emphasized the project's failure to meet its original delivery timeframe, as promised. The current Air Force One fleet consists of two aging Boeing 747s, and while Boeing Inc. holds the contract for new versions, delivery has been pushed back multiple times.

Read more »

Trump Highlights Air Force One Delivery Delays During Boeing Plane TourPresident Trump visited a Boeing airplane to inspect new hardware and technology, using the occasion to criticize the company's delays in delivering updated Air Force One presidential aircraft. Mr. Trump's visit to Palm Beach International Airport highlights the ongoing project issues, with delivery now pushed to 2027 for the first plane and 2028 for the second.

Read more »