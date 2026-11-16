Trump Tolerates Commerce Secretary Lutnick Amid Nvidia Spy Scandal and National Security Concerns

President Trump faces scrutiny for allowing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to remain in office despite multiple controversies, including tariff disputes and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, while deeper issues arise regarding Lutnick's family firm's potential role in softening chip export controls to China amidst a scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and alleged Chinese espionage.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick waves after departing Marine One as President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington. Donald Trump used to love firing people when he starred in the reality TV show “The Apprentice.

” But now that he’s president, he appears willing to tolerate serial sackable offenses from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, his old pal from New York who is embroiled in theembarrassed the president, whether by imposing farcical tariffs on Australian islands inhabited only by penguins and the $5 million gold card debacle to his lies to me on “Pod Force One” about the extent of his relationship with his former Upper East Side neighbor Jeffrey Epstein. But if allegations that Lutnick softened export controls on sales of advanced Nvidia chips to China while his former firm Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by his two sons, profited, then he may potentially have compromised his office and jeopardized national security.

Also read Howard Lutnick in the hot seat as lawmakers demand answers on Nvidia sales to China

Jensen Huang was forced out of the company he founded last week after revelations he was having multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang who ran the Singapore-based Megaspeed which was suspected of illegally divertingNobody can say what, if anything, Alice Huang got out of Nvidia’s leather-jacketed Lothario during their approximately two-year relationship but there are suggestions, denied by administration officials, that she has given all the company’s IP to Beijing. Late last year, the CIA warned administration officials and lawmakers that Alice, a Chinese State television journalist-turned businesswoman, was allegedly a Chinese honeypot who was sleeping with the Nvidia boss.

The pair met at anFor months, administration officials have pushed for the Commerce Department to blacklist Alice’s company Megaspeed but Lutnick slow-walked those demands, according to Axios, and thwarted efforts to hold Megaspeed accountable because of “concerns it would escalate the trade war with China”.and held her passport for eight months over “potential false declarations” by Megaspeed about computer servers containing advanced Nvidia chips suspected of being diverted to China. Incredibly, when Singapore authorities reached out to the DOJ and FBI for assistance, they were ignored, according to a statement from Singapore’s government cited by the New York Times.received limited information or assistance in respect of the company,” the statement said.

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Why would American law enforcement ignore America’s laws being broken to the benefit of America’s greatest adversary? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week said that the Treasury and State Departments and other administration officials had been trying to get Megaspeed blacklisted “for months,” but Commerce failed to act. He said “Commerce had the pen”, to add a company to the US Entity List which restricts suspect companies from receiving sensitive American technology.

On Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures, Larry Kudlow pressed Bessent on why Commerce would stop Megaspeed from being placed on the “enemy list. ”“I’ll leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department,” Bessent said diplomatically.

But he said Nvidia needs a “drastic shakeup,” criticizing a “culture of noncompliance” that goes beyond Huang’s personal “foibles,” and suggesting the company used shell companies like Megaspeed as a work around to sell chips to the Chinese and boost earnings.a lot of the executives would be removed. ”For instance, data centers in Southeast Asia, such as Malaysia’s A201, that run on Nvidia’s most advanced AI servers, are being used remotely by Chinese firms to get around any US chip export ban.

China hawks in the Trump administration have been trying to close these loopholes but Lutnick keeps advocating a soft touch. Cantor Fitzgerald does business with several of these data centers that cater to Chinese clients, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Cantor, run by Lutnick’s sons Brandon and Kyle, has reported a $360 million stake in Nvidia that equals about 7% of its portfolio in its latest regulatory filing.

There is no evidence that Lutnick’s decisions were influenced by Cantor’s investments. He divested all financial interests in Cantor when he joined the administration, and the Commerce Department says he has fully complied with all ethics agreements. But, alongside Jensen Huang in December, Lutnick will have to testify to the Senate about his reasons for ignoring demands from his colleagues and the president to rein in Nvidia.

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So far the president has turned a blind eye to the Nvidia scandal, even defending Huang as “an honorable guy . . . I think he probably has an excuse for it.

” It’s a very casual attitude to treat a category-five espionage crisis as if it were a simple case of a cheating husband. The knives might be out for Lutnick in his administration, but Trump is standing by his fellow night owl who is always available for phone calls in the wee hours.this week for a meeting with Chinese President Xi JinpingIt’s just more manna from heaven for Democrats who, in midterm campaign pitches across the country, linked the Epstein scandal with government corruption, tech titans swanning around the White House, unpopular data centers and, ultimately, affordability, to help fuel a populist backlash against Republicans from the left and right.

Voters were receptive to the message, judging by an NBC News exit poll that found 90% of those polled said corruption was a crucial or major issue affecting their midterm vote. The president needs to address this corruption issue head-on rather than claim it is just about Democrat welfare fraud. He needs to tell voters he has heard them loud and clear and will be instituting new ethics rules for the administration.

A good start would be to announce he will be leaving the Qatari AF1 jet, which has cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions to retrofit, for his successor and won’t be taking it for his presidential library.