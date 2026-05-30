Trump to Speak at Opening of Great American State Fair, Proposes Rally Amid Artist Withdrawals

Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver the opening address at the Great American State Fair on June 24 in Washington, D.C., marking the start of a multi-week celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The fair, organized by Freedom 250, will include exhibits, performances, and a Ferris wheel on the National Mall. After several scheduled artists withdrew, citing concerns over the event's political nature, Trump proposed holding an America is Back rally in place of the music acts, offering himself as the headline attraction.

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the opening ceremony for the Great American State Fair in late June, an event in Washington that will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

According to a statement from Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for Freedom 250, Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24. The fair is scheduled to run from June 24 to July 10 on Washington's National Mall. Trump has suggested he will host an America is Back rally on Wednesday in Washington after multiple recording artists that were scheduled to perform during the fair withdrew.

In a statement, Trump criticized the artists, calling them highly paid, third rate, and implying they were affected by performance anxiety. He proposed replacing them with himself, describing himself as the Number One Attraction in the World, with audiences larger than Elvis in his prime, and the Greatest President in History. He ordered his representatives to look into the feasibility of the rally at the same time and location as the originally scheduled performances.

Freedom 250, a public-private partnership backed by the Trump administration, is organizing events to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. The organization had initially announced a musical lineup for the fair, including Morris Day and the Time, Young MC, Martina McBride, The Commodores, and Bret Michaels.

However, each artist subsequently declined to participate, stating they did not know the event was political in nature. Freedom 250 has not announced replacement artists and has denied that the event is political. A spokesperson told NBC News that the group is a nonpartisan organization focused solely on celebrating America's 250th anniversary and bringing Americans together.

There are two main organizations involved in the anniversary celebrations: America 250, created by a congressional act ten years ago, and Freedom 250, created following a Trump executive order. Freedom 250 is sponsoring several marquee events in Washington this summer, including the Fifa 2026 World Cup Fan Zone in June, the Salute to America 250 Celebration and Fireworks on July 4, and the Patriot Games national fitness competition in August.

The Great American State Fair is described as a World's Fair celebrating the people, traditions, innovations, and spirit of America. It will feature state exhibits, industry displays, family attractions, movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, flyovers, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall





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