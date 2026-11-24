President Trump will present former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday in a closed-press Oval Office ceremony. Giuliani, 82, said he is honored and humbled to receive the nation's highest civilian honor.

President Donald Trump will present former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday during a closed-press ceremony in the Oval Office, the White House confirmed.

Rudy Giuliani To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, according to the president's schedule. Giuliani, 82, said he would receive the nation's highest civilian honor from Trump at the White House. Giuliani announced the award during an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast and livestream. I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from our Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, Giuliani said in a statement.

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He also told Bannon: I'm of course very, very humbled and very honored not only to receive it, but to receive it from him. Quoting his former boss, President Ronald Reagan, Giuliani added: There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn't mind who gets the credit.

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I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me, particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together. The White House praised Giuliani's decades-long record in law enforcement and city leadership. White House assistant press secretary Olivia Wales said his work had left a lasting impact on New York City and our Nation.

White House Praises Giuliani Crime Fight And Leadership

As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mayor Giuliani took down mob bosses and led a relentless war on crime, Wales said. As Mayor, he transformed New York from a crime-ridden city into one of the safest big cities in the world, fostering economic opportunity and cultural greatness. And in the aftermath of the tragic September 11th attacks, he displayed strong American leadership in the face of evil.

Wales added: President Trump will proudly honor Mayor Giuliani, America's Mayor, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifetime of service to the American people. Trump previously hailed Giuliani as the greatest mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot. The president had said he would be awarding Giuliani, 82, the medal and that details would be forthcoming. The Presidential Medal of Freedom was created in 1945 by President Harry S. Truman.

It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, and cultural or other public or private endeavors. The honor is the nation's highest civilian award, alongside the Congressional Gold Medal. Giuliani rose to prominence as mayor of New York City in the 1990s. He became known as America's Mayor for his leadership following the 9/11 terror attacks.

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Giuliani Served As Trumps Personal Lawyer During 2020 Election

He mounted a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2008 but was unsuccessful. He later became a close friend and adviser to Trump during his first term. Giuliani worked as Trump's personal lawyer during the 2020 presidential election. During that time, he spread baseless claims that the contest was rife with widespread voter fraud and stolen from Trump.

He faced legal consequences in New York and the District of Columbia as a result of the false statements he made about the integrity of the 2020 election. He was also involved in criminal cases stemming from alleged efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election in both states. He pleaded not guilty, and both cases were resolved.

Trump Awards Medal To Charlie Kirk In Previous Ceremony

Trump previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year after Kirk was fatally shot on a college campus in Utah. It is unclear whether others, in addition to Giuliani, will receive the award during Tuesday's ceremony. The event is closed to press coverage.