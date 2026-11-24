President Donald Trump will host the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2026. Public vote decides which West Virginia turkey receives the White House honor.

President Donald Trump will host the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon ceremony on Tuesday, November 23, 2026, at the White House. Two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers, both natives of West Virginia, are the participants selected for this year's event. While both birds are guaranteed safety, only one will receive the ceremonial pardon during the in-person event at the executive mansion.

Public Vote Determines White House Honor

The National Turkey Federation organized a press conference at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington on Monday, November 23, 2026, to introduce the two contenders. The public is invited to cast online votes to decide which of the two West Virginia birds will receive the ceremonial pardon from President Trump. This democratic element allows citizens to influence which turkey gets the spotlight during the traditional light-hearted moment preceding the American holiday.

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The bird that does not win the live ceremony will still be pardoned and granted a safe retirement. Both Freedom and Feathers are scheduled to live out their remaining days at Texas A&M University. This arrangement ensures that both animals are spared from the dinner table, aligning with the core purpose of the presidential pardon tradition established by the executive branch.

Historical Evolution of the Tradition

The White House records this upcoming ceremony as the 79th official turkey pardoning in American history. Although the practice dates back to the Abraham Lincoln administration, when Tad Lincoln intervened to save a bird destined for Christmas dinner, it was not an annual ritual for decades. An early photographic record from 1954 shows President Dwight Eisenhower feeding a cranberry to a speckled turkey. The tradition became a consistent annual event during the administration of George H.W. Bush in 1989.

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Notable historical incidents have marked the history of these ceremonies. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy pardoned a turkey wearing a sign that read Good Eating, Mr. President, just days before his assassination in Texas. More recent ceremonies have sometimes featured political commentary, such as when President Joe Biden named the birds Peach and Blossom with playful mottos. He also spent part of his ceremony criticizing political opponents by suggesting alternative names for the birds.

Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

The ceremony serves as a brief departure from serious politics and policy debates for the American public. It offers a unified cultural touchpoint before the quintessential American holiday of Thanksgiving. The involvement of the National Turkey Federation highlights the coordination between agricultural organizations and the federal government to maintain this longstanding custom.

For the participants, Freedom and Feathers will transition from the press conference stage to a permanent residence in Texas. The online voting process provides a transparent method for the public to engage with the event. The White House will host the official pardon on Tuesday, November 23, 2026, concluding the selection process and starting the turkeys new life at Texas A&M University.