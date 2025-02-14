Trump to Match Tariffs of Trading Partners, Sparking Global Concern

President Trump plans to raise tariffs on imported goods to match the taxes imposed by trading partners, a move that has sparked international concern and predictions of economic disruptions.

President Donald Trump announced plans Thursday to raise tariffs on imported goods to match the taxes that trading partners impose on American exports. Trump stated that this policy, which he believes 'should have been done many years ago,' will aim to level the playing field for American businesses. While the president's announcement has generated significant buzz, no immediate action will be taken.

A team of cabinet officials from the Departments of Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, the U.S. trade representative, and other key White House advisors have until April 1 to compile reports that will guide Trump's decision-making process. According to the president's memorandum, this comprehensive approach will scrutinize a wide range of trade practices. It will analyze tariffs on American products, value-added taxes imposed by foreign nations, burdensome regulatory requirements faced by American businesses operating abroad, 'policies and practices that cause exchange rates to deviate from their market value,' and any other actions deemed by the administration to hinder fair competition with the U.S. This announcement follows Trump's recent implementation of 25% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, a move that has rattled allies who are contemplating retaliatory measures.The international community has expressed concern and criticized Trump's tariff strategy. Member of European Parliament Valérie Hayer stated, “If he wants to play hardball, the EU will play hardball. This is the only tone Trump will listen to.' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed these sentiments, saying, “The European Union will respond firmly. We are always open for business. We think we should intensify the cooperation that we have between the European Union and the United States but we will also be very firm on our principles.' The private sector is also preparing for the potential economic fallout. National Retail Federation executive vice president of government relations David French, while acknowledging the administration's aim to reduce trade barriers, warned that the scale of this reciprocal tariff plan 'will be extremely disruptive to our supply chains.' He added, 'It will likely result in higher prices for hardworking American families and will erode household spending power. We encourage the president to seek coordination and collaboration with our trading partners and bring stability to our supply chains and family budgets.





