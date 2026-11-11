Trump to mark Veterans Day with wreath-laying ceremony alongside first lady, Vance

Trump will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance for the annual ceremony. The president will also deliver remarks to those in attendance.

ARLINGTON, VA - NOVEMBER 11: A mourner carries a rose through Section 60 on Veteran's Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2012 in Arlington, Virginia.

Section 60 is the final resting place for the majority of casualties Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Trump will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance for the annual ceremony. The president will also deliver remarks to those in attendance.

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Veterans Day was established to honor and thank all living and deceased military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It is observed annually on November 11 to mark the 1918 armistice that ended World War I. The day wasin 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson in honor of WWI veterans. Congress changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize all veterans.

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Originally proclaimed as Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson to honor World War I veterans, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize veterans from all American wars and conflicts. Trump will also deliver the remarks as the administration faces growing pressure over the Iran war, which Vance said last week he believed was the reason Republicans lost the midterms.

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