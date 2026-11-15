Trump to Lead Unprecedented Nuclear Summit with Putin and Xi in Shenzhen

President Trump joins Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi in Shenzhen for a historic trilateral nuclear disarmament summit next week.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to convene an unprecedented trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, next week. The meeting is set to take place on Thursday, November 20, during the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted in the Chinese city. White House officials confirmed the gathering on Friday, marking a significant diplomatic shift as the world's three largest nuclear powers engage in direct high-level talks for the first time.

Central Focus on Nuclear Arms Reduction

Reducing the availability of nuclear weapons will serve as the primary objective and central topic of the negotiations. Olivia Wales, a spokesperson for the White House, explicitly stated that nuclear disarmament would be the focal point of the discussions. This summit represents a critical entry point for leader-level dialogue between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing, aiming to establish a new framework for global nuclear stability after years of diplomatic stagnation.

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The urgency of these talks is underscored by the expiration of the last major nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia. That agreement expired in February, leaving the arsenals of the two nations without significant treaty restrictions. President Trump has previously advocated for a broader accord that includes China, which has been rapidly expanding its nuclear capabilities, seeking to replace the prior bilateral arrangement with a more comprehensive multinational deal.

Diplomatic Mechanism and Regional Context

President Trump is expected to arrive in Shenzhen on Wednesday, November 19, following his attendance at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines on Tuesday. Prior to the trilateral meeting, Trump will hold separate bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping. This encounter will mark their fourth meeting since Trump returned to office in January 2025, indicating a continued diplomatic rhythm between the two leaders.

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Senior U.S. officials described the upcoming session as the first conversation of this nature at the leader level between the three countries. The structure of the summit is designed to facilitate direct engagement on complex security issues. Officials indicated that Iran would also be a subject of discussion, highlighting the administration's intent to address multiple regional nuclear concerns simultaneously within the same diplomatic framework.

Stakeholder Positions and International Concerns

The potential for decisions made by Washington, Moscow, and Beijing without the inclusion of other key stakeholders has raised alarms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed serious concern that the three major powers could make decisions affecting Ukraine without Kyiv's involvement. It remains unclear whether Russia's war in Ukraine will be placed on the formal agenda of the Shenzhen summit, adding a layer of uncertainty to the diplomatic outcomes.

The absence of Ukraine from these direct negotiations between the nuclear powers highlights the complex geopolitical landscape. While the primary focus is on nuclear disarmament and the inclusion of China in arms control, the broader implications for ongoing conflicts and regional security dynamics remain significant points of contention among international observers and allied nations.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

This summit carries substantial weight for global security architecture, particularly given the lack of treaty restrictions since February. The potential for a new agreement involving China could fundamentally alter the balance of nuclear power. The discussions will likely influence market perceptions and diplomatic relations with nations like Iran, whose nuclear program is also expected to be reviewed.

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As the leaders prepare for the Thursday meeting in Shenzhen, the international community watches closely for any signs of progress on nuclear non-proliferation. The outcome of these talks could set a new precedent for how major powers manage nuclear risks and engage in multilateral security dialogues in an increasingly fragmented geopolitical environment.