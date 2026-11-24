President Donald Trump prepares for the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon at the White House South Lawn. West Virginia farmer Scott Rightsell raised the birds.

President Donald Trump is preparing to host the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon at the White House on Tuesday afternoon. This long-standing ceremonial tradition marks a significant moment in the American holiday calendar, drawing national attention to the ritual that has persisted for decades.

The Pardon Ceremony and Venue Details

The event will take place on the new South Lawn helipad, marking a shift from the traditional Rose Garden setting that has hosted the ceremony for many years. A White House spokesperson confirmed that the President will deliver remarks about the nation's progress ahead of the holiday, highlighting the symbolic importance of the occasion.

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Key figures expected to attend include First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and a wide array of Cabinet secretaries. Attendees also include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon. Attorney General Todd Blanche and new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller are also scheduled to be present.

Raising Freedom and Feathers

The two turkeys selected for this year's pardon, named Freedom and Feathers, were raised by Scott Rightsell of Deans Gap Farm in rural Fort Seybert, West Virginia. Rightsell, who founded the farm with his wife Becky in 2015, received the young poults in July shortly after the America 250 celebration. The birds have been under his care for approximately five months, gaining weight to reach between 40 and 45 pounds each.

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These specific birds were chosen through a White House public opinion poll that allowed Americans to vote for their preferred names. The options Freedom and Feathers defeated other suggestions such as Commander and Chief, as well as Honey and Ham. Rightsell noted that the birds received special training to handle loud noises, flashing lights, and crowds, ensuring they remain calm during the presidential encounter.

Public Voting and Ceremony Mechanics

The final decision on which turkey receives the actual pardon rests with the American public. Voters cast their ballots on the White House website during the week leading up to the ceremony. On Tuesday morning, voters were still deciding which bird would be pardoned later that day, adding a layer of interactive engagement to the event.

Christy Puffenbarger, chairwoman of the National Turkey Federation and the first woman to hold this rotating position, explained that both birds receive a pardon in principle. The turkey that does not participate in the ceremonial pardon remains behind the scenes at the White House for moral support, according to Puffenbarger.

Historical Context and National Impact

The National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon has been a tradition for 79 years, originating when President Harry Truman began the practice of saving a turkey from the dinner table. Rightsell expressed that being on national television and meeting the President was a major highlight of the experience, describing it as a rare opportunity for farmers.

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The ceremony serves as a cultural touchstone that connects rural agricultural traditions with the highest levels of federal government. As the holiday approaches, the event continues to draw media coverage and public interest, reflecting the enduring appeal of this unique American ritual.