Trump to Hold Trilateral Nuclear Summit with China and Russia

President Trump will meet Chinese and Russian leaders in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear disarmament and regional security, marking a significant diplomatic move amid global tensions.

President Donald Trump will conclude his visit to China with a historic trilateral meeting involving the president of the United States, the president of the People's Republic of China, and the president of the Russia n Federation. Olivia Wales, a White House spokesperson, confirmed this arrangement during a call with reporters on Friday night, stating that the session will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The primary agenda for this high-stakes gathering centers on the reduction of nuclear weapons worldwide. President Trump has explicitly stated that he views the proliferation of these weapons as extremely dangerous. The administration intends to use this meeting as an entry point for what they describe as the first serious conversation on this critical global security issue.

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Nuclear Disarmament Goals

Senior U.S. officials have clarified that while no formal agreement is expected to emerge from this initial session, the discussion is designed to open channels for future diplomacy. A senior U.S. official described the meeting as a necessary step for China to join adult-level conversations about global nuclear arsenals and safety protocols.

The strategic context for this push involves a significant disparity in global stockpiles. Pentagon estimates indicate that the nuclear inventory held by the United States and Russia each exceeds 5,000 warheads. In contrast, China's arsenal is considered far smaller by Western military analysts. This vast difference has historically made Beijing resistant to participating in traditional nuclear pacts.

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The urgency for a new framework heightened after the last major nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States expired in February. This expiration removed caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in over fifty years. President Trump previously rejected a Russian proposal to extend the existing two-country deal, known as New START, arguing instead for a new, modernized agreement that explicitly includes China.

Exclusions and Strategic Signals

Despite the broad scope of the trilateral talks, certain conflicts will remain excluded from the agenda. Senior U.S. officials confirmed that President Trump intends to discuss the war with Iran but will not address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Discussions regarding Ukraine are treated as a separate diplomatic track, and officials deemed it inappropriate to include China in those specific negotiations.

The meeting also carries significant geopolitical weight regarding international alliances. President Trump will meet with Chinese leadership following a brief truce in their short-lived trade war last year, despite ongoing tensions over U.S. military actions in Iran. Meanwhile, the Kremlin views this trilateral summit as a coveted opportunity to posture as a superpower equal to Washington and Beijing.

Edgard Kagan, a former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, noted that the meeting signals a desire to discuss regional decisions in a way that might bypass traditional allies. He suggested that the format could imply that decisions on Ukraine are being made without input from Ukrainians or Europeans, a stance that has drawn criticism from Western partners.

APEC Summit Context

The summit is bringing together 21 economies in Shenzhen, providing China with a platform to showcase its ultramodern coastal metropolis. The city has transformed from a small fishing village into a global technology and economic hub in just a few decades. The trilateral meeting is expected to overshadow the broader APEC proceedings.

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There are notable absences from the diplomatic schedule. No bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin is currently planned, although the two leaders will appear at joint events. Additionally, there are no plans for President Trump to engage with North Korea during this trip.

On the commercial front, Elon Musk will be the only business leader part of the official presidential delegation. Other U.S. business leaders will attend the summit in their own capacities, reflecting a shift in how corporate engagement is handled at such high-level diplomatic events.

Security and Espionage Issues

Officials do not expect the president to raise the espionage investigation focused on Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese intelligence agent. Huang allegedly had a romantic relationship with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang. A senior U.S. official stated that this matter should not impact the trip, emphasizing that American export controls are national security issues not subject to negotiation.

The trilateral format risks complicating China's narrative at APEC. Professor Hoo Tiang Boon of Nanyang Technological University suggested that the meeting could undercut Beijing's push to portray itself as a defender of free trade. Critics argue that such high-level security talks may highlight the fragility of international institutions and treaties in the face of great power competition.