A U.S. official confirmed that the two leaders would hold a bilateral meeting despite White House officials indicating last week that Trump and Putin would not meet one-on-one.

A U.S. official confirmed that the two leaders would hold a bilateral meeting despite White House officials indicating last week that Trump and Putin would not meet one-on-one.

The bilateral meeting was not initially on Trump’s schedule for his Asia trip. The president was already scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, where the leaders plan to discuss nuclear disarmament, the Iran war, trade and, Trump said Monday, Russia’s war with Ukraine.in the Ukraine war with no end in sight.

Also read Trump Asia trip: Rubio, Lutnick, Miller on deck before Xi-Putin meet

Trump’s meetings with the leaders of China and Russia — both U.S. adversaries — marks his administration’s continued shift away from traditional alliances and unconventional approach to diplomacy. A senior U.S. official previously told reporters that while the president intended to discuss Iran with Xi and Putin during their trilateral meeting, he did not plan to focus on the war in Ukraine. The official said last week that “it doesn’t seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there” with China.

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That summit ended without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, something Trump has been pursuing since he began his second term. Russia has continued to strike Ukraine, and vice versa, in the lead up to the meetings in Asia.