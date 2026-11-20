Trump is expected to hold news conference on Friday on his trip to Asia and his meeting in China with presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

trip to Asia Trump didn't have much to say about his meeting with Xi and Putin and didn't take questions from reporters afterward.

"I think it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12," NBC News reported Trump saying.

Also read China blocks Bloomberg reporter from Trump-Putin-Xi meeting over question to Trump

"It went great ... Fantastic relationships built.

" President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, pose for a photo, prior to their trilateral meeting, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. China's state-run Xinhua News Agency said Xi described the meeting between the three leaders as "positive, constructive and fruitful," but did not quote him directly.

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It also reported that in his one-on-one meeting with Trump before the three leaders met, Xi urged bilateral cooperation on issues including artificial intelligence but also warned against the creation of "turbulence" over the issue of Taiwan. Man arrested for 120 mph pursuit hours after bonding out on evading charge, authorities say The three leaders committed in a joint statement released after their meeting to reforming the United Nations, increasing the supply of refined petroleum products and engaging in dialogue over nuclear weapon proliferation.

Trump also met with Putin and said they had a "long discussion today," including talking about Russia's war with Ukraine, now approaching its fifth year.

"I think things are happening. I think that he -- and I hope the other side -- would like to see an end to that war," Trump said. Trump was in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. He first stopped in Manila, where he participated in a series of multilateral meetings about peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and was expected to sign a trade deal with Thailand. Crimean bridge attacked for 3rd time in a week, officials say