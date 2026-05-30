Trump to Headline Washington's Freedom 250 Festival

US President Donald Trump is set to headline the Freedom 250 festival in Washington's National Mall, despite several musical guests backing out due to the event's connections to Trump.

Jesse Bedayn And Collin BinkleyPresident Donald Trump looks out the window of his limousine at the construction in Lafayette Park as he departs the White House, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Washington.

several musical guests back out because of the event's connections to President Donald Trump. Now, Trump himself is slated to headline the festivities, the organizers said Saturday.

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance,” Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social Saturday, adding that he was thinking of bringing “the man who some say is the Greatest President in History , DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists.

'”The group organizing the June fair on Washington's National Mall, Freedom 250, confirmed the billing in a statement, writing,"we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration. ” Trump's social media post twice referenced the event as being “Wednesday,” though the fair doesn't start until June 25. The White House did not immediately clarify the discrepancy.

Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for Freedom 250, emphasized the broader fair that will run through July 10 includes an array of exhibits, family friendly attractions, musical performances, flyovers and more. Freedom 250 is billed as nonpartisan, but was launched last year by Trump and is led by a former State Department appointee from Trump's first term. Several artists, including Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Martina McBride dropped out last week.

Michaels and other artists have said that they were misled about the theme of the shows or were otherwise wary of being caught up in a political fight. Other artists plan to attend, including Flo Rida, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli and Vanilla Ice. The latter's representative previously said that the “Ice Ice Baby” rapper was “proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary! ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Terry Parker class of 2026 graduates share plans for college, military, and beyondSan Marco residents look to drainage upgrades as hurricane season nears and rain moves inYearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspensionHurricane season prep: JEA urges Jacksonville customers to trim trees, build supply kits3 killed in domestic violence stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside: JSOTruck driver involved in overturn crash on I-95 in Flagler County awarded $8.6M three years laterMom of teen killed at Burger King reflects on honoring son’s memory after his graduationJacksonville’s new civil rights markers honor Dr. King’s North Florida legacyQB1 vibes all day 🔥#Duuuval





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Freedom 250 Washington's National Mall Music Festival Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martina McBride Drops Out of Trump's 'Misleading' Freedom 250 ConcertThe singer joined a wave of artists who have backed out of the event organized by Keith Krach, a Trump appointee.

Read more »

Martina McBride Latest To Drop Out Of Trump's Freedom 250As the United States of America inches toward its 250th birthday, Martina McBride is taking a stand against the country's current administration.

Read more »

Bret Michaels Drops Out Of Trump-Backed Freedom 250 Concert Series In D.C.The former Poison lead singer is at least the third performer to reconsider participation in the Freedom 250 event in the past 36 hours.

Read more »

Bret Michaels Ditches Trump's 'Divisive' Freedom 250 ConcertPoison frontman Bret Michaels joined Martina McBride, Young MC, and more in droppint out of Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert, calling it 'divisive.'

Read more »