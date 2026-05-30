Trump to Headline Great American State Fair After Artists Pull Out Over Political Concerns

President Donald Trump will replace several artists at the Great American State Fair, an event organized by Freedom 250, which has faced criticism for its ties to Trump. The fair, billed as nonpartisan, has been marred by confusion and artist withdrawals due to political concerns.

President Donald Trump is set to headline the Great American State Fair , replacing several artists who pulled out due to concerns over the event's political affiliations.

The fair, organized by Freedom 250, is billed as a nonpartisan celebration of America's 250th anniversary but has faced criticism for its ties to Trump. The former president announced his involvement in the event via his Truth Social platform, describing it as a 'historic celebration.

' However, the event has been marred by confusion, with Trump's post referring to the fair as taking place on 'Wednesday,' when it is actually scheduled to start on June 25 and run until July 10. Several artists, including Bret Michaels, the Commodores, and Martina McBride, have withdrawn from the event, citing concerns about being associated with politics.

Meanwhile, other artists like Flo Rida, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, and Vanilla Ice plan to attend





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Donald Trump Great American State Fair Freedom 250 Political Concerns Artist Withdrawals

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