President Trump will appear with FBI Director Kash Patel and victims' families to condemn Gavin Newsom's plan to commute all 548 California death sentences to life without parole.

President Donald Trump will confront California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday afternoon regarding the governor's sweeping plan to spare 548 death row inmates from execution, the White House confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The president will appear alongside Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel at the Department of Justice to condemn the Democratic governor's proposed commutations. Families of murder victims are expected to attend the event, where their stories will be highlighted as the Trump administration challenges Newsom's effort to replace every California death sentence with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Also read Zack Smith, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, tells Fox News Digital that Gov. Gavin Newsom may be imposing his own views of the death penalty over those of other Californians.

According to the White House, family members of 10 California murder victims will be in attendance at the press conference alongside President Donald Trump. The gathering serves as a direct response to Newsom's announcement on November 5, where he declared his intention to commute all 548 California death sentences to life imprisonment without parole.

Steve Herr, the father of murder victim Sam Herr, has sharply criticized the governor's decision, calling it an abuse of power that compounds the pain of families who have already lost loved ones to violence. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital that Newsom is failing victims and their families by refusing to carry out justice against barbaric child killers and serial killers.

Bis stated that these murderers raped, tortured, and terrorized innocent victims, and urged the governor to stop playing politics with public safety. Newsom argued that while California voters have voted to keep the death penalty on the books, the constitution gives every governor clemency authority for moments when law as applied cannot be squared with justice.

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Newsom also acknowledged that some victims' families strongly oppose his decision, while his office pointed to other survivors who support eliminating capital punishment. When asked by Fox News Digital about the proposed commutations, Newsom's office did not directly address the individual murder cases highlighted by the White House.

The White House provided Fox News Digital with a list of 20 notorious convicted killers who would benefit from Newsom's proposed clemency, detailing crimes involving murdered children, sexual violence, torture, and serial killings. Among them is Marcus Wesson, convicted of murdering nine members of his family in Fresno, including children and grandchildren.

Wesson was also convicted of rape and sexual abuse involving his daughters and nieces, whom he subjected to years of abuse within a cult-like family structure. Richard Allen Davis was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Polly Klaas, who was abducted from a sleepover at her Petaluma home in 1993.

The case shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for California's three-strikes sentencing law. The White House also highlighted Isauro Aguirre, convicted of the torture and murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in Los Angeles County.

Gabriel suffered prolonged abuse before his death, a case that drew national outrage and later became the subject of a documentary series examining the violence he endured and failures to protect him. Other offenders identified by the White House include Charles Ng, convicted of 11 murders involving captivity, torture, and sexual violence.

Randy Kraft, the so-called Scorecard Killer, was convicted of murdering 16 men in crimes involving sexual assault and mutilation. Chester Turner, convicted of murdering 14 women in Los Angeles, and Cary Stayner, convicted of four murders near Yosemite National Park, were also named.

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Some of the cases involved the slaughter of entire families. Ramon Salcido was convicted of killing seven people during a Sonoma County rampage, including his wife and two young daughters, while former school administrator Vincent Brothers was convicted of murdering his wife, three children, and mother-in-law in Bakersfield.

The event comes as mounting opposition from California prosecutors and victims' advocates who argue that his sweeping clemency plan disregards the verdicts of juries and the suffering of families who spent years pursuing justice. Although the condemned inmates would remain behind bars for life without the possibility of parole, the commutations would permanently remove the prospect of execution.

The proposed commutations have not yet taken effect. Under California law, a recommendation from the state Supreme Court is required because the inmates have multiple felony convictions. Newsom's administration has said it will not proceed with any of the commutations until the court acts.

The legal battle intensified last week when a coalition of California prosecutors and victims' advocates asked the state Supreme Court to halt the plan. They argued that Newsom failed to provide victims and their families an opportunity to be heard before pursuing the sweeping clemency action.

The court has invited additional briefs through Tuesday, November 24, as it considers the governor's request. Newsom has asked the justices to act before his term ends in January. California voters rejected efforts to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

The state has not carried out an execution since 2006, and Newsom imposed a formal moratorium on capital punishment shortly after taking office in 2019. Trump has taken the opposite approach, directing the Justice Department on his first day back in office to prioritize seeking and implementing lawful death sentences.

Representatives from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons are also expected to attend Monday's event. The confrontation marks a significant escalation in the political and legal war over capital punishment in the United States' most populous state.