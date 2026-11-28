President Donald Trump will head to Phoenix Friday as TSMC's fifth expansion phase adds a south campus employing 12,000 to 15,000 construction workers now.

‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss the artificial intelligence trade and financing risks threatening the AI boom. President Donald Trump will travel to Phoenix Friday to break ground on the latest expansion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s existing semiconductor hub, part of the company's $265 billion push to boost U.S. chipmaking amid an AI-driven shortage straining American tech and auto supply chains.

The expansion marks the fifth phase of TSMC's Phoenix site, where the firm builds logic chips for Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm and others. Trump’s visit will come a day after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee about his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and U.S. export controls on AI chips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump had previouslyNvidia has not said if Huang, who has maintained a close relationship with Trump throughout his second term, will accompany him on the TSMC trip. Trump will deliver remarks celebrating the addition of a south campus, a project that currently employs 12,000 to 15,000 construction workers, according to a White House spokesperson.