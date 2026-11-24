Giuliani was hailed for is actions as New York City’s mayor during the 9/11 attacks, but was later disbarred for pushing President Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani previously served as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. The medal is the country’s highest civilian award, traditionally selected by the president for notable contributions to the country.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our Nation,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said in a statement. Following his two terms as mayor, Giuliani established himself as a loyal ally to Trump amid scandals and controversy, sometimes to his personal detriment.

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He served as the president’s personal lawyer and represented Trump in legal efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, ultimately leading to himGiuliani also faced indictments in Georgia and Arizona related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed he won. The Georgia case wasin special counsel Jack Smith’s federal election interference case against Trump, which was dropped after the president was again elected in 2024.

Giuliani denied allegations leveled against him. Giuliani played a prominent role in an enduring symbol of the end of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign — a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. Giuliani pushed election conspiracy theories during his remarks at the landscaping company, whose name initially led to some confusion as to whether the event was instead supposed to take place at the Four Seasons luxury hotel.

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The president later clarified that the venue was, in fact, the landscaping company. As New York City mayor, Giuliani won widespread acclaim for his visible presence and leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks devastated the city, becoming known afterward as “America’s mayor.

” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales cited Giuliani’s leadership after the attacks, as well as his high-profile prosecutions of New York’s major crime families as U.S. attorney in Manhattan, in a statement on his being awarded the Medal of Freedom. In his own statement on the award, Giuliani quoted former President Ronald Reagan, who appointed him as the U.S. attorney before he was elected mayor.

“Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: ‘There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit,’” Giuliani said. “I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me — particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together. ”