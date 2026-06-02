Trump to Attend Rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24

Donald Trump announces he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24 at the Waldorf Astoria, following the violent interruption of the original event in April. WHCA President Weijia Jiang confirms enhanced security and a commitment to press freedom.

Donald Trump announced on his social media platform that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24th at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

The event was originally scheduled for April 25th but was violently interrupted by gunfire, leading to an abrupt end. In his post, Trump characterized the rescheduling as a sign of strength and fortitude, stating that we cannot allow lunatics to change our way of life or even its scheduling. He confirmed that he was asked to attend and speak by Weijia Jiang, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), and accepted the invitation.

Trump teased that his remarks could be similar to his previous statements, which he described as rather nasty, but he left open the possibility of a change. He also emphasized that the venue, the Waldorf Astoria, was a building and ballroom that he built, adding a personal touch to the announcement. The WHCA, led by Weijia Jiang, had earlier announced the rescheduling to July 24th, citing the need to uphold the First Amendment and the role of a free press.

Jiang highlighted that the decision was made after thoughtful consideration and input from members, with a focus on significantly enhanced security measures and new access procedures. She expressed gratitude to the U.S. Secret Service, law enforcement, and hotel staff for their swift response during the initial incident. The WHCA also committed to covering costs for members who purchased tickets for the original dinner and providing financial support for scholarship winners to return to Washington.

Jiang emphasized that the dinner would serve as a statement that violence has no place in American life and that a free press will not be intimidated into silence. The rescheduled event aims to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America and the freedoms protected by the First Amendment, reinforcing the courage and community that rose above the violence.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Trump's attendance will spark further controversy, but his announcement has already generated significant attention. The White House Correspondents' Dinner has a long history as a celebration of journalism and democracy, and this year's edition promises to be a poignant reminder of the resilience of American institutions.

The event will be an opportunity for journalists and officials to come together in a show of unity against intimidation and violence, reaffirming the core values of free expression and press freedom





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Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Press Freedom Security Rescheduled Event

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