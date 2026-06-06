Trump to Attend NBA Finals Game 3 as Kimmel Skewers His Motives

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mockingly speculates on Donald Trump's reasons for attending the New York Knicks' NBA Finals game against the San Antonio Spurs, referencing his recent felony convictions and AI-generated social media posts. Kimmel jokes about Trump's desire to overturn the game's result and his draft-dodging past, while noting the heightened security presence.

, President Donald Trump is reportedly making time for the New York Knicks —and Jimmy Kimmel thinks he knows why.host—will help pack the stands at Madison Square Garden on Monday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when the Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs .

That “biggest celebrity,” according to Kimmel, is “a guy who draws bigger crowds than Martin Luther King and —without even playing the guitar—combined,” the host said mockingly during a rare Friday night show (“Who’s going to tell Trump we’re”President Trump said he’s planning to go to New York to the game,” Kimmel announced, which drew a chorus of boos from the audience. Then the big laughs: “It would be the first time Trump has appeared in court in New York since being convicted of 34 felonies,” he jabbed.

“We know he’s a Knicks fan because he posted this AI slop of himself in a Knicks jersey dunking on New York Governor Kathy Hochul. There he is, Larry Turd,” Kimmel said, while sharing one of Trump’s latest nonsensical AI-created memes from Truth Social.

“The president wants to be there to support his hometown team, and, if necessary, to overturn the results of the game,” the host stated of what he joked could be the president’s real reason for imposing all the additional security checks required for attending a single basketball game. “You’d think Trump would be rooting for the Spurs,” Kimmel added. “It’s what got him out of Vietnam. ”





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