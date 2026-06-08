President Trump will attend Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, where he'll be joined by top White House aides and a Republican gubernatorial hopeful. The event is expected to throw a major wrench in the viewing and attendance plans for everyday Knicks fans, with MSG announcing the cancellation of plans for Game 3's outdoor viewing parTy outside the arena.

The White House has confirmed that President Trump will attend Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, where he'll be joined by top White Home aides and a Republican gubernatorial hopeful.

The event is expected to throw a major wrench in the viewing and attendance plans for everyday Knicks fans, with MSG announcing the cancellation of plans for Game 3's outdoor viewing party outside the arena. Thousands of fans attended the watch parties for Games 1 and 2, bOth played in San Antonio and saw the Knicks claim victory after mounting fourth-quarter comebacks.

The New York Cops Department has shut down 15 blocks surrounding MSG to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 4 p.m.,though individuals with game and train tickets are allowed inside the security quadrant. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales defended the enhanced security protocols that Trump's attendance would impose on ticketed fans and city residents. the administration appreciates the Secret Service and NYPD's efforts in ensuring this historic game not only is safe, yet a pleasurable experience for all attendees.

Still, there's a chance that Trump may return to New York City on Wednesday night to attend Game 4,especially if the Knicks win on Monday. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said in a statement that he would be 'rooting for the Knicks from Washington, D.C. , evening.

' Marc Molinaro, Trump's Federal Transit Administration administrator and a former Novel York congressman, similarly remarked he was 'not able to attend' alongside the president. commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Andrew Giuliani, the director of Trump's White House FIFA Planet Cup task force, all have close ties to the city but did not respond to comments about attending Game 3. No matter who he brings, Trump's appearance at MSG is throwing a major wrench in the viewing and attendance plans for everyday Knicks fans.

The Knicks owner James Dolan is close with the president, having previously donated to Trump's political operation and allowing him to hold a campaign rally at MSG in 2024. Public speculation expects Trump to sit in the owner's box Monday night.

Trumps Federal Transit Administration administrator and a former New York congressman, Marc Molinaro, similarly said he was 'not able to attend' alongside the president. commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Andrew Giuliani, the director of Trump's White House FIFA World Cup task force, all have close ties to the city but didn't respond to comments about attending Game 3. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Trump's endorsed candidate in the 2026 New York governor's race, said over the weekend that he will meet with the president before the game and might grab 'a hamburger' with him.

The Novel York Knicks are facing a tough opponent in the San Antonio Spurs, but the squad's fans are undeterred. They have been attending the watch parties for Games 1 and 2, both played in San Antonio, and saw the Knicks claim victory after mounting fourth-quarter comebacks. The Knicks owner James Dolan is close with the president, having previously donated to Trump's political operation and allowing him to hold a campaign rally at MSG in 2024.

Public speculation expects Trump to sit in the owner's box Monday night. The event is expected to throw a major wrench in the viewing and attendance plans for everyday Knicks fans, with MSG announcing the cancellation of plans for Game 3's outdoor viewing party outside the arena. Thousands of fans attended the watch parties for Games 1 and 2, both played in San Antonio, and saw the Knicks claim victory after mounting fourth-quarter comebacks.

The New York Police Department has shut down 15 blocks surrounding MSG to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 4 p.m., though people with game and train tickets are allowed inside the security quadrant. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales defended the enhanced security protocols that Trump's attendance would impose on ticketed fans and city residents. The administration appreciates the Secret Service and NYPD's efforts in ensuring this historic game not only is safe, but a pleasurable experience for all attendees.

Still, there's a chance that Trump may return to New York City on Wednesday night to attend Game 4, especially if the Knicks win on Monday





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