Trump to Attend Daytona 500 as NASCAR Kicks Off 2025 Season

This Sunday, the Daytona 500, known as The Great American Race, takes center stage at Daytona International Speedway, marking both the start of the 2025 NASCAR season and a special appearance by President Donald Trump. Due to weather concerns, the race start time has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX and local FOX stations, or stream it on the FOX Sports app (subscription required).

Get ready for the roar of engines and the thrill of the race! NASCAR fans and racing enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for the Daytona 500 , affectionately known as The Great American Race, scheduled for Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida . This iconic and historic event marks the official commencement of the NASCAR racing season.

Due to anticipated rain and showers during the afternoon and early evening hours, NASCAR officials have made the strategic decision to advance the race start time to 1:30 p.m. from its original 2:30 p.m. slot. For those eager to witness the action unfold, here's a comprehensive guide:The race will commence at 1:30 p.m. and be broadcast live on FOX and local FOX stations. For viewers seeking a streaming option, the race will be available on the FOX Sports app (subscription required) or streaming platforms that carry FOX programming. However, it's important to note that the FOX Local app will not broadcast the race. Fans can catch pre-race highlights from both FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 13 Tampa on the FOX Local app. The Daytona 500, a grueling 500-mile race, takes place on the renowned 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway. This means that drivers will complete 200 laps to reach the 500-mile milestone. Adding to the excitement, President Donald Trump is attending the Daytona 500, marking a special occasion for the event. Arriving at Daytona Beach International Airport shortly before 1 p.m., he was greeted by Sen. Rick Scott and Florida state Sen. Randy Fine. Following a brief exchange, Trump boarded a limousine en route to Daytona International Speedway. Prior to his arrival, Trump released a statement expressing his anticipation for the event: 'Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 'Great American Race'—the legendary Daytona 500—and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.





