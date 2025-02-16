Trump to Attend 2024 Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will make his second visit to the Daytona 500 as president, attending the 2024 race on Sunday. The White House confirmed his schedule, which includes a visit to the Daytona International Speedway.

President Donald Trump will make his second appearance at NASCAR 's Daytona 500 as president on Sunday in Florida. The White House confirmed Trump's schedule, which includes a visit to the Daytona International Speedway. This comes a week after Trump attended Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to do so. The 2024 Daytona 500 will be officially underway at 1:30 p.m. (moved up an hour earlier due to potential weather).

Trump's visit to the Daytona 500 follows speculation fueled by Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) imposed over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. Trump's arrival in Daytona was marked by a warm welcome. Upon arrival, he met with Sen. Rick Scott and state Sen. Randy Fine, engaging in a brief conversation and photo opportunity before departing for the racetrack in a limousine. The Daytona 500 race will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. FOX 35 will offer pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, continuing until 12:30 p.m. Viewers can watch on television or stream the coverage on FOX Local. FOX will also provide its own pre-race coverage on television. In 2020, Trump served as Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, delivering the iconic command for drivers to start their engines. He and First Lady Melania Trump also took a ceremonial ride around the track in 'The Beast,' the presidential limousine. The Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile track, will host the 2024 Daytona 500, a 500-mile race requiring 200 laps to complete. This year's race will be held under slightly different conditions. A cold front is expected to move through Daytona Beach in the afternoon and early evening, potentially bringing strong showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Daytona 500 holds a special place in American motorsport, known as 'The Great American Race.' Past winners include renowned names like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Jeff Gordon, highlighting the prestigious nature of the event





