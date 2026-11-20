The pledge was a potential new headache for the AI industry on a day when stock markets tumbled and major tech companies fell sharply.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he plans to restrict U.S. companies from building data centers overseas — the latest instance of the president embracing the construction of massive tech facilities that a majority of Americans oppose.

Back in Washington after a trip to Asia, Trump said the restrictions were necessary to prevent AI infrastructure from leaving U.S. shores.

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“We’re not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room. “We’re not going to allow that to happen. You know, they allowed that to happen with chips and everything else, and it was very destructive to our country,” he said.

“We’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it,” he said.on a day when stock markets tumbled and not even the record-setting IPOThey were also the latest example of Trump’s forceful advocacy for AI data centers, a position that puts him squarely at odds with the majority of Americans. “You ought to take advantage of the data centers,” Trump said Friday. “Make them pay you. Make them pay your community, but take advantage.

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Don’t shut them off. ”saying in August“If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign,” Trump wrote in a social media post.who overwhelmingly supported candidates who promised to curb their proliferationOn Wall Street, the massive wins by Democrats who pledged to rein in data centers put a fresh dent in an already-ailing AI stock trade, as investors digested the prospect that tech companies’ computing resources would be further crimped.

Since Nov. 4, the S&P 500 has declined approximately 9%, though a confluence of other factors has also contributed toKevin Dietsch / Getty Images It is not clear how Trump’s foreign data center ban would be implemented; a White House representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment Friday.

“I haven’t even said that to my people,” Trump mused. “I’m telling them now — they’re here, many of them are here — and we’re not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries. If they do that, they can’t. But we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them if they do it. ”