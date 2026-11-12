Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico If Migrant Caravan Not Stopped

President Trump warned Mexico that tariffs will be immediately doubled unless it stops a migrant caravan heading north, as a group of migrants departs Tapachula and current US tariffs on Mexican goods remain in place.

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to immediately double US tariffs on Mexico if the Mexican government does not stop a new migrant caravan making its way toward the US southern border.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the caravan is forming and beginning what he called its illegal march through Mexico. The group set off on Tuesday from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border, according to reports, with migrants citing the prospect of looser US immigration policy after the midterm elections. Trump opened his post by suggesting that the midterm election results had emboldened migration efforts. He wrote: Here we go again!

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Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico

With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT - the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. He added that the people in the caravan are those that various countries do not want and claimed that those countries say send them to America, but that they will not be accepted. The president then directed his warning at Mexico.

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He said: MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. Trump also said Mexico, the governor of Texas, whom he described as the very liberal new governor of Texas, the US Border Patrol, and ICE have been informed. He concluded: There will be no leniency! Migrants in the caravan described their motivations in comments to AFP.

Cesar Sandoval, a 47-year-old Nicaraguan, said he hoped to have another chance to enter the US. He also addressed newly elected Democrats, saying: We hope they remember that the ones who gave them the vote so they could make it to the Senate and Congress were the sons of Hispanics, the sons of Latinos. Another migrant, 38-year-old Cristian Pablo of Guatemala, said: God is coming with us on this journey.

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He added that the United States offers better opportunities than Guatemala. The caravan is the third to attempt to traverse Mexico since September, according to the reporting. The previous two caravans were broken up by authorities, and their members were granted temporary stay permits. The migrants are moving north as Washington, Mexico City and Ottawa continue trade discussions.

The US, Mexico and Canada began talks over the summer on revising a free trade agreement negotiated between the countries during Trump's first term. In the meantime, the White House has imposed 25% national security tariffs on Mexican-made autos and 50% rates on steel and aluminum products from south of the border. Those duties have also been applied to Canada. The standoff comes as Trump uses tariff leverage to pressure Mexico on migration enforcement.

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Trade Talks Continue Amid Tariff Dispute

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has not publicly responded to the specific threat in the post. The White House has not issued additional details on how or when doubled tariffs would take effect if the caravan is not stopped. Trump has urged Mexico to stop the massive caravan immediately, according to the reporting.