Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it fails to stop migrant caravan

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to immediately double U.S. tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop migrant caravans from reaching the U.S. border.Trump made the threat in a Truth Social post.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on November 05, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Trump signed an executive order establishing the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument. Trump made the threat in a Truth Social post, saying Mexico, Texas’ governor, Border Patrol, and ICE had been informed. He did not specify a timeline or detail how the tariff increase would be imposed. Trump’s post referred to doubling tariffs on Mexico but did not specify which rates or products.

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The warning comes as another migrant group moves through southern Mexico. A migrant group left Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, with reports differing on its size and timing. The Washington Examiner reported about 2,000 people departed over the weekend, while the New York Post described a caravan of more than 1,000 that set off Tuesday. Tapachula is about 1,150 miles from the U.S. border.

Some migrants told reporters they hoped Democratic gains in last week’scould lead to looser U.S. immigration policies. The U.S. Embassy in El Salvador said the election results did not change U.S. immigration laws or policy.reported this was the third caravan to attempt to cross Mexico since September. Authorities broke up the previous two, and their members received temporary stay permits, according to the report.

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WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony, Trump recognized the first 13 service members to receive the recently established Mexican Border Defense Medal , which recognizes service members supporting Customs and Border Protection on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Current U.S. tariffs include 25% duties on Mexican-made autos and 50% duties on steel and aluminum products from Mexico. It was not clear from Trump’s post whether any of those existing rates would be targeted for an increase.

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