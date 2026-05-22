Trump Threatens Military Intervention in Cuba

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action in Cuba, stating that he is prepared to take action if necessary. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Cuba has been a national security threat for years.

US President Donald Trump warned of possible military intervention in Cuba , stating that he is prepared to take action if necessary. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Cuba has been a national security threat for years due to its ties to US adversaries like Russia and China.

Trump acknowledged that previous presidents had considered intervening in Cuba for decades but that he would be the one to take action. He expressed his preference for a peaceful resolution but stated that the current Cuban government's actions make a diplomatic solution unlikely. Rubio, who has a long-standing hard-line stance against Cuba's socialist leadership, stated that the Trump administration is committed to resolving differences with Cuba peacefully but acknowledged the difficulty of achieving a diplomatic solution.

He emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the administration's commitment to addressing the national security risk posed by Cuba. The administration has recently met with Cuban officials to explore potential improvements in relations, but these talks have yielded little progress. The US has imposed new sanctions on Cuba in response to the lack of progress.

The renewed threat comes after the administration announced criminal charges against Cuba's former leader, Raúl Castro, for ordering the shootdown of civilian planes in 1996. The charges, which were secretly filed by a grand jury in April, include murder and destruction of an airplane. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the indictment as a political stunt aimed at justifying military aggression against Cuba.

The Castro indictment has led many to believe that the Trump administration is following a similar playbook to the one used in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. The US military has deployed the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea, coinciding with the announcement of the Castro indictment. The US Southern Command stated that the ships are participating in maritime exercises with partners in Latin America.

The Trump administration has been threatening military action in Cuba since ousting Maduro and imposing an energy blockade that has led to severe blackouts, food shortages, and an economic collapse. The administration has also imposed new sanctions on Cuba, targeting a business conglomerate operated by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.





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Cuba Military Intervention Donald Trump Marco Rubio National Security Sanctions Raúl Castro Miguel Díaz-Canel

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