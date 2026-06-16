Trump Threatens Iran with 'All Hell Raining Down' if it Attempts to Acquire Nuclear Weapon

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with 'all hell raining down' if it attempts to acquire a nuclear weapon. Trump made the statement during the G7 summit in France, where he also said that the US has 'no obligation' to invest in Iran even after its deal with the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war.

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with 'all hell raining down' if it attempts to acquire a nuclear weapon . Trump made the statement during the G7 summit in France, where he also said that the US has 'no obligation' to invest in Iran even after its deal with the Islamic republic to end the Middle East war.

The US President announced that a deal to end the war with Iran is 'all signed' and the official signing ceremony is set to be held on June 19 in Switzerland. Trump also said that the Strait of Hormuz will 'completely open' once the foes sign their deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that talks with the United States on its nuclear programme and sanctions relief would likely begin later this week.

The developments came after Trump said an Iranian blockade on the crucial Hormuz strait oil and gas route would be fully lifted by the same day, which would be a major boost to the global economy. The US had, in retaliation, imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's military hailed the accord as a victory, claiming it had 'humiliated' the US and Israel, while President Masoud Pezeshkian called it 'a great achievement' for the region.

However, a senior US administration official said that Trump, Vice President JD Vance and negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had already signed the text electronically. In a flurry of interviews to talk up the deal, Vance said no US taxpayer money would go to Iran under the deal, as Iranian media reported $12 billion of frozen assets would be released. Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman.

Vance told NBC that US and UN nuclear inspectors will be allowed to enter Iran.

'One of the core parts of the agreement is that the (International Atomic Energy Agency) and the United States are going to help Iran destroy the highly enriched stockpile, and that's something that's spelled out very clearly' in the MoU, Vance said. Vance also delivered an ultimatum that if Iran 'don't do what they promise they're going to do,' Trump will resume strikes.

'I've known President Trump for a long time. I would say that means go back and resume bombing. It could. It could be, and he would.

I don't think he would hesitate,' he said. Meanwhile, Israeli figures quickly condemned the deal and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that the country's forces would remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria 'for as long as necessary'. Speaking at the G7 summit today, Trump said Syria 'will do the job' with Hezbollah if Israel is unable to. The developments have raised concerns about the implications of the deal for the region and the world





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US Iran Donald Trump G7 Summit Nuclear Weapon Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Relief

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