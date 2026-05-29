Trump threatening ‘sanctuary city’ airports like DIA

A Trump administration threat to shut down international flights to “sanctuary cities” like Denver by withdrawing Customs and Border Protection officers ahead of the soccer World Cup has put the travel industry on guard.

Immigration activist Omar Jawhar and others protested at Denver International Airport in January, 2017, after President Trump tried to ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

A Trump administration threat to shut down international flights in “sanctuary cities” like Denver by withdrawing Customs and Border Protection officers has put the travel industry on guard just ahead of the World Cup. DIA officials “have not been notified directly by the Department of Homeland Security or Customs and Border Protection of any changes,” airport spokesperson Courtney Law said Thursday afternoon.

“We remain focused on working with our federal partners to ensure a secure and efficient inspection process at our airport. ”said on the “Fox and Friends” show Tuesday night that international flight processing could stop in sanctuary cities unless local police cooperate more in the Trump administration officials have been drawing up plans for the shutdown at U.S. aviation hubs in the cities where local authorities have limited their cooperation with federal agents, Mullin said.

If processing of international flights stops, he said, “then those individuals when the airlines land won’t be permitted into the United States. ” “Denver is a connecting hub,” and planes carrying cargo and international travelers “won’t clear,” Boyd said.

“It’s not just people coming to metro Denver. It’s people going through Denver who would be affected. It would be absolutely devastating, a real hit. We’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

“If there’s cargo coming from places like Taiwan, it would not come in. ” Sanctuary laws prohibit local police from notifying federal immigration agents about undocumented immigrants and detaining them beyond release dates for transfer to immigration detention facilities or deportation. A U.S. Department of Justiceof so-called “sanctuary cities” and states included aviation hubs: Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, ‌Seattle⁠, and San Francisco.

Mullin made the threat in April, and this week made it again — two weeks before millions of international travelers begin arriving in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the“Businesses need stability and predictability. Denver International Airport is a critical economic driver for Colorado, generating tens of billions in impact, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, and connecting the Rocky Mountain West to the world,” said J.J. Ament, president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“Disruption at DEN would create real uncertainty for travelers, airlines, and the businesses that rely on global access. It’s detrimental for local and federal officials to play politics with the essential services that keep our economy strong and our communities connected. ” DIA handles approximately 4.6 million international travelers per year, an average of about 383,333 a month, according to airport records. That’s roughly 6% of DIA’s total passenger traffic, around 82.4 million a year.

International travel has emerged as the fastest-growing segment at DIA, increasing by about 15% a year and 46% since 2019, the records show, and airport officials in recent years have added multiple nonstop international flights, including a 12-hour Colorado Gov. Jared Polis weighed in.

“Colorado is not a sanctuary state, so this should have no impact on Denver International Airport,” a statement from gubernatorial spokesman Eric Maruyama said. “It’s hard to understand why the Trump administration would damage international tourism and hurt our country’s economy, especially at a time when Americans are grappling with high gas prices and rising costs for everyday goods.

” DIA’s international flights typically increase during summer months and, with the World Cup, international travel into the United States is expected to surge through July. Denver isn’t one of the 16 host cities but serves as a crucial aviation hub for connections and as a gateway to popular destinations in the Rocky Mountain West. Starting next month, 363 international flights a week are scheduled to arrive at DIA, airport officials said.

Of those, 137 are “pre-cleared,” meaning that immigration and customs processing occurs abroad. Halting international flights “would have devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation,” said Spencer Dobkin, spokesman for theIn a recent meeting, Mullin confirmed plans to withdraw Customs and Border Protection officers from international airports in sanctuary cities, Dobkin said, noting that the administration had also proposed imposing a $250-per-person visa fee and reviewing visitors’ social media before they could enter the United States.

Such actions, he said, “directly threaten America’s ability to compete for international visitors. ”





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