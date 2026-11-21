President Donald Trump said a suspected cyberattack on an FBI database could reveal information about what he calls the Russia hoax, while adding that he does not like the breach. The FBI is investigating the reported intrusion into its National Crime Information Center.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he hopes a reported cyberattack on an FBI database will reveal information about what he calls the Russia hoax.

He made the comments during an interview with former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News' Saturday in America. We just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that, Trump told McEnany. But maybe we'll learn things that we would've never learned otherwise because you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, you have all these other hoaxes.

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FBI Investigates Suspected Database Hack

The FBI is investigating a suspected hack of its National Crime Information Center database, according to CNN. The reported intrusion would mark the second cyberattack targeting the FBI in recent months. It is unclear whether any information in the NCIC database was targeted during this week's cyberattack or who was responsible. Trump said he wanted to put a positive spin on the news.

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He added that he hoped to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia and about voter fraud. Maybe we'll learn about them. Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place, he said. I know exactly about Russia, Russia, Russia, but people should know about it because it actually put our country in danger, Trump continued.

He has frequently criticized the FBI for its investigation into Russian election interference. Russian operatives targeted databases. Trump also referenced what he calls the perfect phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019, which led to his first impeachment. He described it as a Ukraine hoax.

Trump Meets Putin and Xi

Zelensky has rebuked Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend. Trump's comments come just days after he met with Putin at a summit in China, where he also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump called Putin a friend. It was claimed that the Russian leader increases strikes on Ukraine after every meeting with the US president.

The NCIC connects federal, state and local law enforcement through shared information on warrants and background checks. Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer safety. The reported hack follows a series of outages affecting government agencies and several industries, amid a downturn in financial markets. Russia launched an urgent probe into a second cyberattack.

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A Russian cargo ship carrying military supplies was hit by drones in the Gulf of Finland as it drifted towards Nato waters.