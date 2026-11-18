President Trump finalizes a new trade agreement with Thailand to reduce tariffs, while Nvidia reports $116 billion revenue following CEO Jensen Huang's unexpected departure amid controversy.

On November 17, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a significant trade agreement at the Solaire Hotel in Manila, Philippines. This event occurred during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Leaders Summit. The deal aims to eliminate tariffs on specific American products and lower barriers for U.S. exports to Thailand. The White House views this expansion as a key strategy to strengthen economic ties with Asian allies and reduce China's regional influence.

Strategic Trade Goals with Thailand

The proposed trade framework addresses long-standing barriers that have hindered American businesses from competing effectively in the Thai market. By removing tariffs on selected U.S. goods, the agreement seeks to create more favorable conditions for American exporters. Former Trump White House economic adviser Steve Moore highlighted the strategic importance of these economic partnerships. He argued that establishing strong trade relationships with Asian nations is essential for both economic growth and national security.

Also read Thailand and US Agree to Zero Tariffs in Major Trade Deal

Countering Chinese Regional Influence

Steve Moore described the agreement as a direct measure to isolate China economically. He stated that Beijing does not play by the rules and poses a significant security threat to the entire Asian region. Moore praised President Trump for securing this deal, emphasizing that similar agreements should be pursued across the continent. He believes that unifying trade deals with Asian countries will benefit American businesses while strengthening the nation's geopolitical position.

Nvidia Reports $116 Billion Revenue

In a separate development, semiconductor giant Nvidia reported nearly $116 billion in revenue for its latest quarter. This financial performance exceeded Wall Street expectations and marked the company's first earnings announcement since the departure of longtime CEO Jensen Huang. The strong results underscore the continued demand for advanced semiconductor technology used in artificial intelligence applications.

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Leadership Changes and Security Concerns

Jensen Huang stepped down following revelations regarding personal relationships, including a reported connection with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. This controversy has raised serious questions about corporate security and the potential compromise of sensitive American technology. Despite the scandal, Moore credited Huang with transforming Nvidia from a startup into a company valued at four trillion dollars.

Investment Outlook and Future Steps

Moore, who has invested in Nvidia for approximately a decade, called it his best stock purchase. He acknowledged that Huang's personal conduct was dangerous but argued that his business record should not be entirely overlooked. The final terms of the Thailand trade agreement, including specific product tariff reductions, will determine the concrete economic impact. These developments highlight the complex intersection of global trade, technology leadership, and national security in 2026.