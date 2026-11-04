Trump Tells Fox News He Would Be Prime Minister In Israel If Disliked In Us

President Donald Trump discussed Israel military aid and his popularity ratings during a November 3 Fox News interview, sparking debate over US foreign policy.

President Donald Trump made a striking statement on Tuesday, November 3, while appearing on a radio broadcast with IHeartRadio host 99.9 The Wolf. During the interview, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief joked that if he ever grew unpopular among American voters, he would relocate to Israel and assume the role of prime minister. This humorous remark came during a candid conversation about his administration's foreign policy decisions and his current standing in the national polls.

President Trump Declares Israel No Longer Needs Aid

The president stated that the United States will cease sending military aid to Israel, a nation that typically receives approximately 4 billion dollars in annual support. He argued that Israel is a thriving country and no longer requires external financial assistance for its military operations. Trump told the host that while the US has provided substantial funding for years, the time has come to stop this practice because Israel is economically self-sufficient and militarily capable.

Also read Trump, 80, Called Out After Fox News Interview Backfires

He emphasized that Israel remains a key partner but insisted that the financial support should end. The president claimed that he and Israeli leadership had made a deal months prior to halt these payments. He specified that the funding would be cut off at the end of the year. This announcement marks a significant shift in long-standing US foreign policy commitments to the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump Addresses Polling Numbers And Foreign Policy Claims

During the same broadcast, Trump acknowledged that his overall approval rating has dropped to 34 percent. He noted that only nine states currently rate his performance positively, with Wyoming, North Dakota, and Arkansas among the few holdouts. Despite these low numbers, he maintained a defiant tone, suggesting that his popularity does not dictate his policy decisions. The president used the moment to pivot toward broader geopolitical achievements and challenges.

Advertisement

He also discussed Iran, claiming that the country was once an unstoppable force that the US had successfully confronted. Trump stated that the US knocked Iran out, implying a decisive victory in regional conflicts. This comment followed his assertion that the US had stopped Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. These statements were made while he prepared to address domestic political pressures ahead of the midterm elections.

Jacob Bogage Questions Health And Travel Cancellations

Trump faced direct questioning from Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage regarding his health and recent campaign cancellations. When asked if his decision to cancel rallies in Kansas was related to being sick of traveling, Trump criticized the journalist for inquiring about his personal well-being. The president dismissed the question as intrusive and refused to elaborate on his physical condition. This interaction highlighted the tension between reporters and the administration as the election approaches.

Bogage's inquiry came after Trump canceled two recent campaign events. The president appeared frustrated by the line of questioning and changed the subject to his foreign policy successes. He insisted that the media focus more on his achievements in national security rather than his personal health. This exchange underscored the ongoing scrutiny faced by Trump as he navigates his second term.

Midterm Elections And Fox News Commentary Impact

The interview occurred during a pivotal period for the United States midterm elections. Democrats have a chance to regain control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives depending on results in key states. Trump expressed frustration with Fox News commentary hours before voting centers closed on the East Coast. He posted on social media that he had to leave his location until a guest he called a loser was off the air.

This outburst reflected his dissatisfaction with media narratives that may influence voter sentiment. The president has been closely monitoring news coverage and reacting strongly to criticism. His comments about Israel and military aid were made in this charged political environment. The decision to cut funding could have lasting implications for US-Israel relations and regional stability in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Policy Shifts And Long-Term Diplomatic Consequences

Trump's assertion that Israel does not need aid contradicts years of bipartisan support for the country. The Iron Dome missile defense system has historically been funded by US taxpayers. Cutting off this funding could impact Israel's ability to defend against rocket attacks. Analysts warn that this move might strain diplomatic ties and alter the balance of power in the region.

Despite the potential fallout, Trump defended his position by highlighting Israel's economic strength. He argued that a thriving nation should stand on its own without foreign subsidies. This perspective aligns with his broader America First approach to international relations. The coming months will reveal how this policy shift affects global alliances and domestic political dynamics.

The president's comments on Iran and Israel suggest a reevaluation of US military presence abroad. He claimed to have neutralized Iranian threats through decisive action. This narrative aims to bolster his image as a strong leader on the world stage. However, the abrupt end to financial aid may complicate these claims in the eyes of international observers.

As voters head to the polls, Trump's foreign policy decisions remain a focal point. The midterm elections could reshape the legislative landscape and influence his ability to implement further changes. His interactions with the media and public figures continue to draw intense scrutiny. The outcome of this election will determine the trajectory of his administration's domestic and foreign agendas.