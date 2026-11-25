The tech billionaire is forever in Trump’s debt, the president’s biographer charges.

podcast that Trump, 80, indicated he would pardon Huang if he were indicted, after Nvidia board members questioned whether his reinstatement could expose him to prosecution.

“It’s a corporate pardon. He pardoned him from his affairs; he pardoned him from being involved with a spy and potentially, or likely, compromising national security. ”with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed. He was also alleged to have had two other affairs with Nvidia employees.

Also read Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump intervention

Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia co-founder, is believed by U.S. intelligence to be a Chinese spy who helped illegally smuggle Nvidia’s premier semiconductors to China. Wolff explains how despite the board’s assertion just days ago that there was no way Huang would return to lead the company, Trump intervened and used his “absolute power” as president to tip the scales in his favor.

“One of the things that he has liked about the pardon power is that only he has it,” he says. “He gets to pardon venal sins that he himself might be guilty of, and he leaves whoever he’s pardoned beholden to him. And on top of that, he can monetize his pardon power. ”Wolff reveals he was told that Trump took it a step further and indicated he would grant Huang an actual presidential pardon if it came to that.

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“I am told that when the board said, ‘Yes, but, there’s a lot of investigations and if we reinstate him, he might be indicted,” the author says. “And Trump said, ‘Don’t worry about that. If that happens, I have the power to pardon him’—meaning, ‘I would pardon him. ’”Wolff clarifies that he didn’t know whether Trump told the board about the pardon personally or through an intermediary like Vice President JD Vance.

Despite his own administration bringing forward the accusations against Huang regarding a potential national security breach, the president believes himself to be “the ultimate federal judge and jury” and that in his eyes, Huang’s behavior doesn’t constitute a national security threat, according to Wolff. Coles emphasizes that the investigations into Huang’s conduct have “barely begun” and that Trump likely doesn’t yet know the full extent of the potential national security implications.

“But that’s the interesting thing about this, and it fits into the pardon behavior,” Wolff says. “It doesn’t matter what they find. He is the person, the ultimate person who can say that’s a national security consideration or that’s not a national security consideration. ”Regarding what Huang owes Trump for his intervention, Wolff says: “Jensen Huang and Nvidia are now both in Donald Trump’s pocket.

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