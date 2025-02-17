Trump Team to Meet Russian Officials in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine Peace Talks

President Trump's advisors will meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia next week to begin peace negotiations for the war in Ukraine. The meeting, following phone calls between Trump and both Putin and Zelenskyy, aims to secure a lasting peace agreement.

A team of President Trump 's advisors are set to meet with Russian officials next week to initiate peace negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine, according to two U.S. government officials privy to the details who spoke to CBS News on Saturday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Mr. Trump 's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Saudi Arabia for the meeting, one official stated. This development follows Mr.

Trump's disclosure that he engaged in separate phone conversations last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. \'We are making progress, we are trying to get a peace with Russia-Ukraine. We are working very hard on it,' Mr. Trump told reporters on Sunday after mentioning that he had spoken to Secretary Rubio about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. When questioned about President Zelensky's involvement in peace negotiations, amid concerns that Ukraine and Europe are being excluded from the discussions, Mr. Trump affirmed Zelensky's participation, adding that he would permit European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. He also noted Putin's desire to end the war and contradicted Zelenskyy, who told NBC News on Sunday that Russia would attack NATO if the U.S. withdrew from the alliance. \In an interview broadcast on CBS' 'Face the Nation' on Sunday, Rubio stated that the president 'will know very quickly' whether peace conversations with Russia 'is a real thing or whether this is an effort to buy time.' 'I don't want to foreclose the opportunity to end a conflict that's already cost the lives of hundreds of thousands and continues every single day to be increasingly a war of attrition on both sides,' Rubio said. The Secretary of State on Saturday spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a follow-up to Mr. Trump's conversation with Putin, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. 'The Secretary re-affirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine,' Bruce said. 'In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues.' At the Munich Security Conference this week, European officials emphasized the necessity for Ukraine's participation in peace talks to conclude the war. Vice President JD Vance met with Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday, conveying the U.S. desire for 'a durable, lasting peace,' while Zelensky requested 'security guarantees.' Zelenskyy addressed the gathering of world leaders, stating that Ukraine would not accept a deal negotiated 'behind our backs without our involvement,' and called for the establishment of 'armed forces of Europe' amidst the possibility of a shifting relationship between Europe and the U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Thursday that 'everything is on the table' regarding negotiations, but suggested that it was unrealistic for Ukraine to anticipate NATO membership. 'As far as NATO is concerned, from many years before President Putin, I will tell you that I've heard that Russia would never accept that,' Mr. Trump said when asked what concessions Russia should make in the negotiations. 'So that's the way it is, and I think that's the way it's going to have to be.' Hegseth also cast doubt on Ukraine's ability to reclaim its pre-2014 borders, when Russia first invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. Putin and Mr. Trump are also expected to meet in Saudi Arabia 'very soon,' the president announced on Sunday, though he did not specify the date of the meeting. A Saudi spokesperson commended the phone call with Putin and the potential summit between the two leaders. Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman also encouraged the agreement between American and Russian officials that resulted in the release of American teacher Marc Fogel this week after three-and-a-half years in a Russian prison





