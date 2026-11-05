Trump Team Frustrated By Midterm Defeat and War Focus

New reports reveal Trump's inner circle was divided over spending and the Iran war, contributing to historic GOP losses in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Donald Trump's inner circle expressed frustration with the President heading into the midterms as voters grew wary of the war in Iran and he fixated on the ballroom, a bombshell new report says. The Republican Party is reeling after an historic blue wave swept the United States on Tuesday, with the Democrats taking both the House and Senate by sizable margins. The blame game has begun, with Trump casting responsibility on the candidates themselves.

Inner Circle Dark Humor And Spending Failures

A New York Times report claims members of Trump's midterm strategy team were frustrated, resorting to dark humor as they joked about cyanide, funeral arrangements, prison food and presidential pardons during a private video call just days before the election. The president's chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, asked: 'Do you want the white pill first or the black pill first?' Another adviser remarked: 'Maybe we could get asylum in Israel.'

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The GOP claimed Trump waited far too long to sign off on spending from his $400million war chest. The funds - which Trump called 'my money' and came from continued fundraising from after the 2024 election - were something Senate strategists couldn't get him to sign off on as late as August. One said they were 'shocked at how ill-prepared they were' and when Trump finally let that money go, the GOP was forced to pay significantly higher rates than Democrats who had purchased ads earlier.

Candidate Selection and Strategic Missteps

Podcast All episodes Play on Apple Spotify Members of Donald Trump's inner circle expressed frustration with the President's focus heading into the midterms, candidate selection and poorly spent campaign funds. James Blair, the man tasked with running the President's midterm strategy, was also behind the President's ill-fated redistricting push. Advisers heard Trump switch wildly in terms of his own interest in the race.

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On some days, he would emphasize doing 'anything' to win the midterms. However, on others, Trump seemed more pleased with how much more popular he was than the candidates he'd hand chosen. 'It says something very nice about me that they just can't win without me,' he told some aides. Candidate selection was another aspect of the midterm strategy questioned by Trump's team.

Michael Whatley of North Carolina, Darline Graham of South Carolina and especially Ken Paxton in Texas were seen as brutal choices. 'I have seen the enemy and it is us,' said James Blair, the man tasked with running the President's midterm strategy. 'In many places,' added Tony Fabrizio, the president's chief pollster.

Iran War Impact and Voter Backlash

All throughout 2026, Trump pushed policies that insiders saw as potentially throwing the elections to Democrats. Tony Fabrizio, the President's top pollster, saw red flags regarding the Iran War in focus groups he conducted. One noted that the Iran War was a complete misstep at multiple levels. Fabrizio did polling on the Iran war that was largely ignored by the president.

J D Vance negotiated a ceasefire in June and polling showed the pause in fighting was favored by 41 points. In addition, 67 percent saw it as potentially lowering gas prices. However, the truce was short lived and the Iran War remains ongoing into its ninth month. Hawkish members of the GOP like Ted Cruz were blamed for keeping Trump interested in the strikes.

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Polling Data and Campaign Costs

An expert claimed that because Left-leaning ad buys had been made in advance, Trump's super PAC had to spend four times as much as top Democrat super PACs and got 70 percent fewer ads on the air for that money in Alaska alone. The Trump super PAC had to pay $30,000 for a spot that aired during the evening news that Democrats, who reserved the ad time much earlier, paid just $2,700 for.

In focus groups run by Fabrizio, voters said Trump broke a promise to avoid foreign wars. They also said they didn't understand why the US was fighting in Iran. Members of Trump's powerful MAGA base told pollsters two things Trump could do to get them back to voting: ending the war and getting inflation under control.

Immigration Battle and Staff Conflict

In addition, key members of Trump's staff attempted to get him to moderate on immigration, particularly after the ICE shootings in Minnesota earlier in the year. The battle was largely fought between Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, one of the architects of Trump's immigration strategy.

Senior strategists saw the Renee Good and Alex Pretti shootings turn immigration from a strong issue for Trump to a weakness. The combination of strategic delays, poor candidate choices, and controversial foreign policy decisions left the Republican Party deeply divided and ill-prepared for the Tuesday election results.