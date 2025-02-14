Trump Tariffs: Which US States Face the Biggest Economic Impact?

President Trump's proposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China could significantly impact the U.S. economy, particularly states heavily reliant on trade with these nations. A new analysis from LendingTree sheds light on which states are most vulnerable to these tariffs' effects, both from import restrictions and potential retaliatory measures.

While the full economic consequences are still uncertain, the LendingTree report found that eight states source at least two-thirds of their imports from these three countries. At the same time, four states send over 65% of their exports to them, making their economies particularly exposed to trade policy changes. \A separate survey included in the analysis found that nearly 3 in 4 Americans believe tariffs will lead to higher prices, and 44% expect them to hurt their personal finances. According to the LendingTree analysis, these states have the highest percentage of imports coming from Canada, Mexico, and China: Montana tops the list, with over 91% of its imports coming from Canada alone. New Mexico and Vermont follow closely behind, relying on trade with Mexico and Canada for a large share of their imports. \Retaliatory tariffs could also have a significant impact on states that send most of their exports to these three countries. According to the report, these states are the most vulnerable: North Dakota leads the list, exporting over 80% of its goods to Canada, Mexico, and China. If those countries impose tariffs in response, it could have serious economic consequences for key industries in these states. Public opinion on tariffs is divided, but a majority of Americans are concerned about rising prices. Millennials and parents of young children are among the most optimistic about tariffs, while older Americans and women are more likely to see them as a financial burden





