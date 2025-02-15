Trump Tariffs: States Feeling the Squeeze

President Trump's new reciprocal tariff system is expected to disproportionately impact certain states, raising concerns about job losses, price increases, and economic instability. A new report analyzes the potential consequences for various states.

After President Donald Trump signed a memorandum initiating a new reciprocal tariff system, some states are poised to feel its effects more acutely than others, according to a new report. Trump implemented this memorandum after promising to impose tariffs during his campaign as a way to prioritize American interests. 'I have decided for purposes of fairness that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them.

No more, no less,' Trump declared from the Oval Office on Thursday. Previously, Trump had announced tariffs of up to 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada, and a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.A new LendingTree report reveals that certain states are more vulnerable to the impact of these tariffs than others. Specifically, eight states stand to see at least two-thirds of their imports affected by a blanket tariff on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. The LendingTree analysis focused on states with the highest percentages of imports and exports to these countries, identifying 10 states particularly susceptible if Trump's proposed tariffs are enacted. These include Montana, New Mexico, Vermont, Michigan, Maine, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Iowa, and South Dakota.Forty-four percent of Americans believe tariffs will negatively impact their finances, according to the report, while only 28 percent anticipate a positive effect. A majority, 74 percent, predict that tariffs will lead to an increase in prices. President Donald Trump, on Truth Social, stated, 'For many years, the U.S. has been treated unfairly by other Countries, both friend and foe. This System will immediately bring Fairness and Prosperity back into the previously complex and unfair System of Trade. America has helped many Countries throughout the years, at great financial cost. It is now time that these Countries remember this, and treat us fairly – A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD FOR AMERICAN WORKERS.' Financial experts contacted by Newsweek offered diverse perspectives on Trump's tariffs. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, noted the intriguing fact that many of the states most affected are those Trump won in the 2024 presidential election. Beene suggests that these voters might have been aware of the potential risks and still chose to support Trump. Kevin Thompson, founder and CEO of 9i Capital Group, highlighted the U.S.'s heavy reliance on Chinese imports, emphasizing that some states source a significant proportion of their total imports from China. Michael Ryan, founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, pointed out the concerning trend of the most significant impact falling on states already struggling economically, often with less diverse economies and fewer resources to absorb economic shocks. Bryan Driscoll, an HR consultant, expressed concern that Trump's tariffs are akin to an economic grenade, particularly harming the states that frequently vote for him. Driscoll predicts these states and their citizens will learn a harsh lesson: tariffs are not a tax on foreign countries; they are a tax on Americans.Driscoll argues that when these tariffs are implemented, businesses in these states will face higher costs, leading to job losses, price increases, and economic instability. Conversely, states with more diversified trade portfolios will likely avoid the brunt of the fallout.The Trump administration continues to determine the precise tariff rates for each country under this new tariff policy. Thompson advises individuals to prepare for potential price hikes by bolstering their financial reserves. He recommends having an emergency fund covering at least 12 months of expenses, given the possibility of spending slowdowns resulting in layoffs. Thompson also stresses the importance of adjusting spending habits, suggesting that more people adopt a less extravagant lifestyle and shop more intentionally. Being mindful of spending now, he believes, will help mitigate the burden of rising costs in the months ahead





