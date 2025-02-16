Trump Tariffs Bring Boom to Ohio Steel Mill, CEO Predicts 100+ New Jobs

JSW Steel USA CEO Robert Simon says Trump's tariffs will boost utilization rates and create jobs at the Ohio plant. Simon argues that the tariffs level the playing field against foreign competitors who don't adhere to the same regulations and fair labor practices.

President Donald Trump 's tariff policies are projected to significantly benefit a steel mill in Ohio and its workforce, according to Robert Simon, CEO of JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of India's second-largest private steel company. Simon spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital, expressing excitement about the impact of Trump's tariffs on his company's operations.

He anticipates a surge in utilization rates from 68% to 84% within the next 12 months, with further growth anticipated in the coming years. This increase, Simon believes, will directly translate to a minimum of 100 new jobs at the Ohio plant within the next year. Simon argued that U.S. steel manufacturers have consistently adhered to stringent environmental and safety standards while providing fair wages to their employees. However, foreign competitors often circumvent these regulations and benefit from government subsidies, creating an uneven playing field. He sees Trump's tariffs as a necessary measure to level the playing field and ensure a fair competitive environment for American steel producers. Trump's administration, in a recent fact sheet, reinstated a 25% tariff on steel, aiming to bolster domestic steel and aluminum industries and achieve a sustainable capacity utilization rate of at least 80%. JSW Steel USA, with its target utilization rate of 84%, is already exceeding this goal. Notably, JSW Steel USA had previously challenged the government's tariffs in 2019 regarding imported steel-slab materials. However, they have since shifted their operations to produce all domestic steel-slab materials, emphasizing their commitment to serving the communities where their facilities are located. Simon highlighted the revival of the Ohio steel mill, which had been dormant for over seven years before JSW USA acquired it in 2018. He expressed pride in employing a local workforce, including descendants of former employees, who are now instrumental in reviving the company and producing high-value, competitive products. Trump's announcement of a reciprocal tariff plan, with Howard Lutnick, his nominee for commerce secretary, tasked with producing a report on reciprocal trade relations within 180 days, further underscores the administration's commitment to protecting American industries and ensuring fair trade practices





Tariffs Steel Industry JSW Steel USA Ohio Jobs Donald Trump Trade Policy

