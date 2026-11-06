Trump Tariff Policy Failure Reshapes the Republican Race

Daniel Hannan argues Trump's failed tariff policy has weakened JD Vance and opened the Republican succession race to rivals like Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis.

Donald Trump's tariff policy, which Daniel Hannan describes as the central pillar of Trumpism, is facing sharp public rejection in the Midwest and the Great Lakes states. In a column, Hannan writes that he travelled through several Midwestern states and found anti-Trump sentiment especially strong in the Great Lakes region, where local economies depend heavily on cross-border trade with Canada.

Hannan recalls driving out of Milwaukee airport in Wisconsin and passing a roadside billboard that asked 'What's worse than Chicago?' before answering 'Tariffs!' He argues that this mood signals the policy the President and his sycophants have consistently favoured will have a big bearing on what happens next.

Also read Americans hold Donald Trump and his Republican enablers accountable

Why Trump Tariff Policy Failed Its Own Goals

Hannan argues that Trump's tariffs did not re-shore jobs or raise revenue, and that they fell on American consumers rather than foreign governments. He says this is why no foreign governments are queuing to get their money back after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs were illegal.

Hannan writes that Trump's trade policy rests on a fixation with trade deficits that he considers misguided. He says the United States has been running trade deficits solidly since 1975 and has outperformed the rest of the world.

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Hannan also points to what he calls flip-flopping across Trump's record. He notes that Trump decried Obama's national debt, yet since 2016 US national debt has doubled. He adds that Trump promised to stop 'forever wars' but is now stuck in one in Iran.

Trump Administration Allies Face Political Costs

Hannan contends that members of Trump's administration who backed tariffs will pay a political price for their association with the policy. He argues that these officials must have known the policy would fail, since they are not fools.

Hannan says the administration's tariff advocates chose to flatter and amplify Trump instead of objecting, likening them to eunuchs around a vicious child emperor. He adds that JD Vance, who had previously been the bookies' choice to succeed Trump, has seen his stock plummet.

Newt Gingrich, 83, said that a big administration victory would have given Vice President JD Vance an enormous argument to be the inevitable nominee. Instead, Gingrich observed that the race was wide open and listed Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth and Glenn Youngkin as possible candidates.

Democrats have moved articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, whom they blame for launching unconstitutional conflicts without congressional approval. Hannan argues the smarter move would be to leave Trump alone and impeach more grotesque figures around him, but he is not sure congressmen and women will resist pressure from their own base.

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Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin Gain Ground

Hannan argues that Republicans who kept their distance from Trump deserve more credit than they have received, including Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis. Youngkin, the former Governor of Virginia, kept his distance from MAGA and governed in a recognisably conservative way, cutting taxes while running surpluses.

Ron DeSantis, who has just finished his term as Governor of Florida, was the man Trump beat in the last set of primaries. Hannan says DeSantis has never received the recognition he deserves for the success of Florida.

Hannan describes Florida as a living rebuke to Trumpery, calling it patriotic but cosmopolitan, full of high-skilled legal immigrants, booming and open to the world. He says Florida even signed its own separate trade deal with Britain.

Hannan writes that DeSantis resisted massive pressure for lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, and that Florida avoided the economic hit suffered by others. He also states that Florida had a lower excess mortality rate, and he contrasts this with Trump musing about whether drinking bleach might kill the coronavirus.

Hannan says the case of Marco Rubio is more interesting, since many Reaganites and free marketeers have backed Rubio as the most obvious alternative to Vance.