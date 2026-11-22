The leadership fight comes after Democrats won control of both chambers in this month's midterm elections.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday, complicating the political landscape as the New York senator faces an intraparty challenge from Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead the chamber’s incoming Democratic majority.

“It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president called Schumer “one of the worst” Senate leaders and blamed him for past investigations and controversies, which Trump characterized as the “Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax” and other “Hoaxes and Scams. ” “Here we go again! ” he concluded in his post.

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The sharp rhetoric marked an abrupt pivot from Friday, when Trump struck a conciliatory tone during a White House press conference. At that event, the president described Schumer and Democratic House speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries as “smart. ” “If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too,” Trump said Friday. He also reminisced about his decades-long history with Schumer in New York, noting that his first political contribution was a $500 donation to Schumer’s campaign.

“I got richer and richer and richer, and he got more successful politically,” Trump said. “Who knew this was going to happen? ” Newsweek reached out to Schumer and Van Hollen for comment by email Sunday. The leadership battle follows this month's midterm elections in which Democrats captured control of both chambers of Congress.

After gaining nine Senate seats, the party is poised to hold a 56-44 majority in the next Congress. While Democrats will control the Senate floor agenda, any legislation they pass will still require Trump's signature or a two-thirds supermajority to override a presidential veto. During Friday's press conference, Trump predicted a period of legislative gridlock followed by potential compromises, particularly on healthcare.

“They’re going to send things my way, and I’m going to veto them,” he said. “And then they’re going to send more things that I’m going to veto. ” Trump added: “Because of the power of the veto, there’s a real possibility that we’ll get a lot of great things done, especially on healthcare.

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” The Race for Senate Democratic Leader Van Hollen, who took office in 2017, launched his challenge on November 12, arguing that the midterm results signaled a mandate for fresh leadership.

“The American people called for change,” Van Hollen said when announcing his bid. “It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership. ” The race is the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader since 1994. Schumer, who has led the caucus since 2017, has stated he has secured enough votes to win.

Van Hollen has acknowledged his status as the underdog. Van Hollen has advocated for a more confrontational posture toward the Trump administration, urging Democrats to pursue an aggressive agenda and “go toe to toe” with the president. He also supports eliminating the Senate's legislative filibuster, though he has said the broader Democratic caucus should make the final decision on rule changes.

As of Sunday, at least 16 Democrats had publicly endorsed Schumer, compared with six for Van Hollen, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats. Most members of the caucus have not publicly declared their preference. Van Hollen has also announced he is forgoing a potential 2028 presidential run to focus on the leadership contest. What Happens Next Senate Democrats will choose their leader December 1 in a closed-door, secret-ballot election.

While the incoming Democratic caucus will eventually hold 56 seats, only 55 senators and senators-elect are eligible to vote on that day. Outgoing Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will not serve in the next Congress, and her replacement will not be appointed before the leadership vote takes place. Assuming all 55 eligible members participate, 28 votes will be required to win.

Unlike the House—where Jeffries must be formally elected speaker by a vote of the full chamber when the new Congress convenes—Senate party leaders are chosen exclusively by their respective party conferences. The winner of the December 1 vote will become Senate majority leader when the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, 2027. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steve Mollman and Anthony Murray.on Sunday, complicating the political landscape as the New York senator faces an intraparty challenge from Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead the “It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president called Schumer “one of the worst” Senate leaders and blamed him for past investigations and controversies, which Trump characterized as the “Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax” and other “Hoaxes and Scams.

”“If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too,” Trump said Friday. He also reminisced about his decades-long history with Schumer in New York, noting that his first political contribution was a $500 donation to Schumer’s campaign.

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“I got richer and richer and richer, and he got more successful politically,” Trump said. “Who knew this was going to happen? ”in which Democrats captured control of both chambers of Congress. After gaining nine Senate seats, the party is poised to hold a 56-44 majority in the next Congress.

While Democrats will control the Senate floor agenda, any legislation they pass will still require Trump's signature or a two-thirds supermajority to override a presidential veto. During Friday's press conference, Trump predicted a period of legislative gridlock followed by potential compromises, particularly on healthcare.

“They’re going to send things my way, and I’m going to veto them,” he said. “And then they’re going to send more things that I’m going to veto. ” Trump added: “Because of the power of the veto, there’s a real possibility that we’ll get a lot of great things done, especially on healthcare. ”Van Hollen, who took office in 2017, launched his challenge on November 12, arguing that the midterm results signaled a mandate for fresh leadership.

“The American people called for change,” Van Hollen said when announcing his bid. “It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership. ” The race is the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader since 1994. Schumer, who has led the caucus since 2017, has stated he has secured enough votes to win.

Van Hollen has acknowledged his status as the underdog. Van Hollen has advocated for a more confrontational posture toward the Trump administration, urging Democrats to pursue an aggressive agenda and “go toe to toe” with the president. He also supports eliminating the Senate's legislative filibuster, though he has said the broader Democratic caucus should make the final decision on rule changes.

As of Sunday, at least 16 Democrats had publicly endorsed Schumer, compared with six for Van Hollen, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats. Most members of the caucus have not publicly declared their preference. Van Hollen has also announced he is forgoing a potential 2028 presidential run to focus on the leadership contest. Senate Democrats will choose their leader December 1 in a closed-door, secret-ballot election.

While the incoming Democratic caucus will eventually hold 56 seats, only 55 senators and senators-elect are eligible to vote on that day. Outgoing Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will not serve in the next Congress, and her replacement will not be appointed before the leadership vote takes place. Assuming all 55 eligible members participate, 28 votes will be required to win.

Unlike the House—where Jeffries must be formally elected speaker by a vote of the full chamber when the new Congress convenes—Senate party leaders are chosen exclusively by their respective party conferences. The winner of the December 1 vote will become Senate majority leader when the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.