Speeched ventured into partisan politics

President Donald Trump condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute hundreds of death sentences in the state, using a Justice Department visit to sharply chastise an outspoken Democratic critic who is considering his own bid for the White House.

The speech offered the president a platform to showcase what he said was his administration’s success in combating violent crime, a favored Trump topic he has repeatedly invoked to rally his Republican base. But the address, Trump’s second at the department in less than two years, veered openly into partisan politics as the president lambasted both a governor with whom he has openly feuded and a Democratic Party he depicted as soft-on-crime and part of a “radical left.

Also read Trump targets Newsom in Justice Department speech over erasure of death row sentences in California

”“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a president who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them. Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power,” Newsom said in a statement about Trump’s speech.

Newsom has said the announcement this month to commute the sentences of more than 500 inmates to punishments of life in prison without parole was among the most difficult choices of his career because it will surface painful memories for crime victims’ families. The state’s Supreme Court would be required to approve the majority of those commutations.condemned California Gov.

Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute hundreds of death sentences in the state, using a Justice Department visit to sharply chastise an outspoken Democratic critic who is considering his own bid for the White House. The speech offered the president a platform to showcase what he said was his administration’s success in combating violent crime, a favored Trump topic he has repeatedly invoked to rally his Republican base.

But the address, Trump’s, veered openly into partisan politics as the president lambasted both a governor with whom he has openly feuded and a Democratic Party he depicted as soft-on-crime and part of a “radical left. ” “For years now, we have watched the radical left commit one betrayal of justice and safety after another,” Trump said in a speech that was also interspersed with first-person accounts from relatives of victims of crimes affected by Newsom’s clemency who criticized the commutations.

Newsom has said the announcement this month to commute the sentences of more than 500 inmates to punishments of life in prison without parole was among the most difficult choices of his career because it will surface painful memories for crime victims’ families. The state’s Supreme Court would be required to approve the majority of those commutations.

“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a president who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them. Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power,” Newsom said in a statement about Trump’s speech.

Asked at an event Monday why he didn’t take the death penalty reveal to the ballot, Newsom said he had the “constitutional right” to do what he did. He added: “I may be the first to have received the kind of response from the sitting president of the United States at the Department of Justice with the FBI director — talk about weaponization.

”of launching a politically motivated investigation into him and his wife, which his office said was focused on “increasingly personal matters involving the governor’s family and professional network. ” He has denied any wrongdoing. The president has repeatedly gone after the heavily Democratic California during his second term and the state has pushed back by suing the federal government dozens of times.

, his former personal defense lawyer who has been unapologetic in his view that the Justice Department as an executive branch agency is an extension of the White House and that the president is free to exert his will over the institution. He said Monday that the Justice Department in the Trump administration was seeking the death penalty whenever appropriate.

“I want to take just a moment and tell every law enforcement member watching or here in this room that we have your back, that President Trump has your back, and he will always have your back,” Blanche said. Trump has long sought to position himself as a tough-on-crime president who staunchly backs law enforcement. He has taken credit for dropping violent crime rates that experts say have been declining since 2022.

“Our opponents seek an America that empowers the most violent and dangerous elements and celebrates deviancy and enables dysfunction and demands empathy for serial killers and criminals, while hardworking citizens are treated with hatred and scorn and contempt,” Trump said Monday. “In the Trump administration, we believe in the exact opposite.

” As with last year’s speech, Monday’s remarks were delivered inside the ceremonial Great Hall of the Justice Department headquarters,was decorated with a massive banner of Trump’s face in a physical demonstration of the president’s sway over the agency. Trump’s March 2025 address was meant to rally support for his administration’s policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration but became a forum for a litany of complaints about the criminal cases Trump faced during Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration — when prosecutors charged him withto Biden — and to vow retribution for what he described as the “lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls.

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” He pledged at the time to expose the “egregious crimes and severe misconduct” of his foes. The Justice Department since then has accelerated efforts to investigate the president’s enemies but has encountered multiple setbacks, with cases either thrown out by judges or spurned by grand juries that have refused to issue indictments.

Trump’s March 2025 address was meant to rally support for his administration’s policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration but became a forum for a litany of complaints about the criminal cases Trump faced during Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration — when prosecutors charged him withto Biden — and to vow retribution for what he described as the “lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls. ” He pledged at the time to expose the “egregious crimes and severe misconduct” of his foes.

The Justice Department since then has accelerated efforts to investigate the president’s enemies but has encountered multiple setbacks, with cases either thrown out by judges or spurned by grand juries that have refused to issue indictments. Trump’s March 2025 address was meant to rally support for his administration’s policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration but became a forum for a litany of complaints about the criminal cases Trump faced during Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration — when prosecutors charged him withto Biden — and to vow retribution for what he described as the “lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls.

” He pledged at the time to expose the “egregious crimes and severe misconduct” of his foes. The Justice Department since then has accelerated efforts to investigate the president’s enemies but has encountered multiple setbacks, with cases either thrown out by judges or spurned by grand juries that have refused to issue indictments. Ballots are sorted the day after California’s primary election at the LA County Ballot Processing Center, June 3, 2026, in City of Industry, Calif.

A federal appeals court on Monday approved the Justice Department’s bid to dismiss its own lawsuit that sought to stop California from counting roughly 20,000 ballots until officials could verify the immigration statuses of recipients it alleged were noncitizens. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision marked the official end to a flurry of litigation in California immediately preceding the competitive and high-stakes November midterms.

Federal prosecutors who brought the lawsuit previously said that their efforts would become moot after Election Day, since local officials would no longer be able to prevent ballots from being counted. The lawsuit came after the federal government threatened to charge California state election workers who counted the contested ballots and issued criminal grand jury subpoenas to clerks in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

It argued that the Justice Department’s efforts risked interfering with the lawful administration of state and federal election law, since ballot processing was already underway when the federal government issued the subpoenas.its own lawsuit that sought to stop California from counting roughly 20,000 ballots until officials could verify the immigration statuses of recipients it alleged were noncitizens. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision marked the official end to a flurry of litigation in California immediately preceding the competitive and high-stakes November midterms.

Federal prosecutors who brought the lawsuit previously said that their efforts would become moot after Election Day, since local officials would no longer be able to prevent ballots from being counted. The contested ballots were at the heart of a protracted legal battle between the Trump administration and California over the eligibility of voters in the heavily Democratic state, and came amidin a spoiler candidate controversy, but moved to drop those efforts two days after former Rep.

Mary Peltola won an outright majority in the race to become Democrats’ 56th senator, as part of a Democratic midterm blowout. A related lawsuit filed against the Justice Department by the labor unions and pro-voting groups was also dismissed this month. The lawsuit came after the federal government threatened to charge California state election workers who counted the contested ballots and issued criminal grand jury subpoenas to clerks in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

It argued that the Justice Department’s efforts risked interfering with the lawful administration of state and federal election law, since ballot processing was already underway when the federal government issued the subpoenas. Jose Diaz pumps gas into his car in Long Beach. He said he cancelled family travel plans to San Diego County on Thanksgiving week because gas prices would make the trip too expensive.

There’s still sticker shock at the pump even though prices are down this Thanksgiving week compared to a month ago. The Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel weeks during the year. AAA says travel is only expected to be down about 0.1%Some people told LAist they’ve canceled travel plans and are taking a hard look at buying electric vehicles because of the high gas prices.

According to the American Automobile Association, per-gallon prices for gasoline have gone down about 60 cents in the last month in the L.A. -Long Beach area. That was not enough to cheer up some people who pulled into an Arco station on Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach on Monday.

“It's exactly a dollar more than it was in January 2025, so I'm not happy,” said Tommie Jackson, who lives nearby in Lakewood. He doesn’t do much during the holidays, he said, but some people who do have already decided prices are too high.

“We were going to go to Chula Vista, but that trip is off,” said Jose Diaz, who works as a car mechanic and lives in Long Beach. He said it costs him about $80 to fill up his truck. — Jose Diaz, on high prices affecting travel plansKelli Sanderson stopped at this station to get gas because she was taking her teenage boys to the L.A. Auto Show in downtown L.A.

But she said there was another visit coming up soon.

“We are going to see my sister-in-law and her family in Escondido, and we're not looking forward to filling up again for that. ” Holiday travel is an extra cost, she said, but so is the driving she does during the week, taking her teenage boys to their sports activities. The high prices have led her to look at buying an electric vehicle, she said. Prices at a Long Beach gasoline station on Nov. 23, 2026.

Average prices in the L.A. area are down in the last month. Regular gasoline at this station was $4.96 a gallon, if you paid cash.

“Five dollars cheapest I could find in the area,” said Therese LeVasseur, who lives in Yorba Linda and drives about 70 miles a day for work. “I am an independent contractor. I commute all over Los Angeles. It seriously cuts into my profits,” she said.

— Therese LeVasseur, a Yorba Linda resident who drives about 70 miles daily for work She's staying local for Thanksgiving, however. She’ll drive into L.A. for the holiday to see her mom. Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report.

Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Some leaders in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, want to take a cue from the largest — New York City — by freezing rents for many tenants. L.A. City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado introduced a motion last week to explore setting up a program to keep rents flat for tenants who qualify as seniors and tenants with disabilities.

Landlords could potentially receive direct payments or tax breaks equal to the increase they would have been able to charge. New York City has been freezing rents for senior tenants since the 1970s. Jurado’s proposal — which was seconded by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield — calls for studying whether L.A. could do the same. Tenant advocates have said that subsidizing rents for vulnerable tenants could prevent homelessness, saving the city money on expensive re-housing efforts.

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But landlord groups are skeptical. They expressed support for targeted rental assistance, but worried the city could create cumbersome new rules. Some leaders in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, want to take a cue from the largest — New York City — by freezing rents for many tenants.last week to explore setting up a program to keep rents flat for tenants who qualify as seniors and tenants with disabilities.

In exchange, landlords would potentially get direct payments or tax breaks equal to the increase they would have charged. New York has been shielding senior tenants from annual rent increases since the 1970s. Jurado’s proposal — which was seconded by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who will term out next month — calls for studying whether L.A. could do the same.

“When you live on a fixed income, even a modest rent increase can mean cutting back on groceries or skipping a prescription,” Jurado said in an email to LAist. “We should be able to help someone when the rent goes up, before they lose their home. ”during the COVID-19 pandemic remain fresh in their minds. They said they worry the new city proposal could create cumbersome rules.

“We oppose additional rent caps and freezes, including proposals that pair new rent restrictions with public funding,” Fred Sutton, spokesperson for the California Apartment Association, said in an email to LAist. Dan Yukelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Greater L.A. , said an annual property tax break may not be enough to help landlords who face volatile monthly bills. He also said the program could lead to higher rent increases.

“Housing providers do not necessarily increase rent each year or for the maximum amount,” Yukelson said. “Yet a program like this would encourage seeking reimbursement for the maximum allowable amount. ”its first mayor endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, following in the footsteps of New York, which picked DSA-backed Zohran Mamdani last year.as former chair of the council’s housing committee. The new rules cap future increases at a maximum of 4%.

This year, the legal rent increase limit is 3% for most L.A. renters. Many New Yorkers are now covered by a much broader rent freeze. Last month, the city set the allowable annual rent hike to 0% in the roughly 4-in-10 apartments subject to local rent regulations, fulfilling a promise Mamdani made on the campaign trail. L.A.

’s proposed rent freeze would target a much smaller group, mimicking New York programs that long predate Mamdani’s tenure. The city’s Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption program began in 1972, and its Disability Rent Increase Exemption program launched in 2005. About 67,000 New York tenants are enrolled in the two rent freeze programs. To qualify, tenants there must have household incomes below $75,000 and live in city-regulated units.

In her motion, Jurado pitched the rent freeze as a way for the city to potentially save money on costly homelessness efforts.

“By preventing homelessness, the program would deliver significant social and economic benefits, saving millions on emergency shelter, healthcare, social services, interim housing programs, and affordable housing preservation,” her motion reads.from the tenant advocacy group Strategic Actions for a Just Economy as a potential blueprint. That report identified the city’sThe report found that if 70% of eligible L.A. seniors — people aged 62 and older — enrolled in a program that compensated landlords for annual rent hikes of 3%, the total annual cost by 2040 would be about $300 million.

The proposal is a long way from becoming a reality. It has yet to be scheduled for a committee hearing. If the motion is approved after advancing to the full council, it would require the city’s Housing Department to report back within 90 days on the feasibility of enacting the programs.

Monday challenging a Trump administration effort to deny federal housing assistance to families that include at least one person who qualifies for the aid and one or more relatives who don't qualify because of their immigration status. For 30 years, federal policy has allowed families with mixed immigration statuses to remain in subsidized housing, with assistance prorated to exclude household members who were ineligible.

In Los Angeles, about 1,700 families with mixed immigration status live in publicly-funded housing managed by the city’s housing authority. Statewide, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said more than 7,000 mixed-status households could be affected.prohibiting households with mixed immigration statuses from applying for and participating in HUD programs, including Section 8 and public housing. The new rule is scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 14.

Mixed-status households would have until March 14, 2027 to submit proof of eligibility, according to the rule. Monday challenging a Trump administration effort to deny federal housing assistance to families that include at least one person who qualifies for the aid and one or more relatives who don't qualify because of their immigration status.

For 30 years, federal policy has allowed families with mixed immigration statuses to remain in subsidized housing, with assistance prorated to exclude household members who were ineligible.prohibiting households with mixed immigration statuses from applying for and participating in HUD programs, including Section 8 and public housing. The new rule is scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 14. Mixed-status households would have until March 14, 2027, to submit proof of eligibility, according to the rule.

In Los Angeles, about 1,700 families with mixed immigration status live in publicly-funded housing managed by the city’s housing authority, according to "This rule is cruel and it's unlawful,” Bonta said in a press conference Monday.

“California won't stand idly by while the Trump administration forces families to choose between staying together and keeping a roof over their heads. ”“HUD’s final rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars. This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing.

This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist,” the statement said. The federal housing department’s new rule also requires all residents receiving federal housing assistance, including U.S. citizens, to verify their citizenship or immigration status and provide additional documentation. Critics warn that the requirements could increase costs and administrative burdens for housing authorities across the country.

After the rule was finalized in November, Turner said the federal government was closing a “decades-old loophole” that has been exploited..

“From this time forward, anyone that is receiving taxpayer-funded housing from HUD has to verify that they are a legal citizen or an eligible tenant in this country. ” Bonta rejected that framing Monday.

“That's not a loophole or an oversight,” he said. “That is what Congress intended. ”What the lawsuit argues The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, argues HUD has no authority to rewrite a system Congress wrote into law. The states say the statute expressly allows prorated aid to mixed-status families and protects them from losing benefits because an ineligible person lives with them.

They also argue the new citizenship verification requirements go beyond what Congress allowed. In the complaint, they say the rule is arbitrary under the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that governs how agencies develop and implement regulations, because HUD failed to justify it or weigh the potential harm to families, housing providers and states.

Other lawsuitsThe city of Los Angeles has also joined a coalition of cities and housing authorities led by San Francisco in afiled Monday in federal court in Massachusetts. The cities argue the rule violates federal housing law and increases costs to cities. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Monday, saying the federal rule change would push more vulnerable L.A. families into homelessness.

“Los Angeles is a city of immigrants,” Bass’ statement said. “I’m proud that we have joined other cities from across the country to fight back against the Trump administration’s proposed rule change that threatens every mixed-status household with the loss of the federal housing assistance they rely on to stay afloat. ”