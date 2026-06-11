Trump fires Susie Wiles after midterm losses, names Stephen Miller chief of staff

President Donald Trump replaced Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff after Republicans lost the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Miller, the architect of Trump's immigration crackdown, takes over as the administration braces for Democratic investigations.

President Donald Trump fired Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on Friday and named Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policies, to replace her.

The change came after Republicans suffered a brutal defeat in Tuesday's midterm elections, losing their majorities in both the House and Senate. Miller, 41, has served as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser since Trump's return to the White House. He was also a senior adviser and top speechwriter during Trump's first term. His promotion was widely viewed as Trump doubling down on his America First agenda.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Stephen Miller Named White House Chief of Staff

The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic, Miller said. A source close to the White House said no choice sends a better message to the fractured base than Miller. He understands our coalition and is the choice best equipped to help rebuild it as we spend the next two years in a constant war with the Democrat-controlled Congress, the source said.

Taylor Budowich, a former deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel, praised Miller's loyalty and competence. Many people know Stephen for his fierce loyalty to the president, but more than that, he is the administration's most organized and competent operator, Budowich said. He has built and managed one of the most effective policy teams in American history. He was born to be Donald Trump's chief of staff.

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also voiced support. Next to me, Stephen Miller is the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration. It's time to unleash the Kraken, Kennedy wrote. But Miller's strident personality is a sharp break from Wiles' more modest demeanor, and he drew immediate condemnation from Democrats and qualms from some Republicans.

One critic said his presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today, the person said. A prominent Republican consultant described Miller, who is Jewish, as a good guy who would nonetheless bring an iron fist to management and policy. Miller as COS?

Democrats and Republicans Criticize Miller

Full Gestapo it is, the consultant said. Hispanic voters were already heading for the exits. Nice of us to hold the door. Rep.

Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind. ), who will serve in the much-reduced Republican caucus next year, called for Miller to be fired after the election. Asked in September what Republicans could do to regain Hispanic support, Latinas for Trump founder Ileana Garcia told The Post: Fire Stephen Miller! Wiles stepped down after taking the fall for the Republican wipeout.

She was the first woman to hold the top staff job in the West Wing and helped steer Trump to his 2024 election victory. She is the highest-ranking White House official to leave in the wake of the midterms. The election results were a rebuke of Trump's handling of the economy and the war with Iran.

The Republican wipeout has inflamed tensions within the administration as officials brace for congressional investigations by Democrats and further turnover in the West Wing and cabinet. Wiles came into the job having established a rapport with Trump and a level of trust that none of his four first-term chiefs of staff had enjoyed. Unlike some predecessors, she made clear she did not consider her job as trying to fundamentally change the president.

She tried to influence his decisions on core issues including his immigration crackdown, even if only on the margins, according to people with knowledge of her role. She pushed for the appointments of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, both seen by many outside the government as stabilizing figures. During Wiles' tenure, the president pushed the boundaries of executive power, using the levers of his government to punish his enemies, challenge the courts, and target journalists.

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Since Trump's decision in February to take the United States to war with Iran, the administration has struggled to respond to the conflict's economic and political effects, including spiking fuel prices. Trump publicly expressed confidence in Wiles in recent months. But behind the scenes, there were signs that her standing with the president was shaky, according to officials with knowledge of the dynamics.

Trump Distanced Himself From Susie Wiles

Trump began cutting Wiles out of hiring decisions, including when he chose an inexperienced television pundit to replace press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump also began to criticize his chief of staff in front of other staff members, including over decisions he had approved, according to people familiar with his remarks.

After the elections, Trump made it clear to some advisers that he was unhappy with Wiles and his political team, who persuaded him to sign off on his super PAC spending 400 million dollars to help Republicans in the midterms. The president had been reluctant to approve the spending and agreed to it only in September. To Wiles' supporters, the criticism of her was an effort to assign blame for a political strategy largely driven by Trump.

They blamed her detractors inside and outside the administration for spreading information meant to undercut her with Trump, including stories about her daughter's lobbying work. Wiles was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2026. She stayed in her role as she started treatment and recently announced that she was cancer-free.

Immigration Policies Spark Hispanic Voter Backlash

Miller has had a broad portfolio during Trump's second term, but he is best-known for pushing for accelerated deportations of illegal immigrants, which the president vowed to do during his 2024 comeback campaign. Although polls showed most Hispanic voters supported mass deportations in the abstract in 2024 and voted for Trump in droves, the community recoiled at anecdotal cases, with Republicans shedding Hispanic support in the midterms, dashing GOP hopes for a lasting realignment.

Trump has periodically pulled back on hardline immigration policies, including during his first term in 2018, when he imposed and then backed off a Miller-backed zero tolerance family separation policy for illegal border crossings. Defenders of the current immigration crackdown argue it has benefited US citizens with wage gains since Trump returned to power. Katie Zacharia, who served five days as White House press secretary last month, cheered on Miller's promotion.

The elevation of Miller was widely viewed as Trump arming up for battles ahead with Democrats promising sprawling legal inquiries.