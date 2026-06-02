Trump Taps Bill Pulte as Acting DNI After Gabbard Resigns Over Husband's Cancer

President Donald Trump appoints Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director of national intelligence following Tulsi Gabbard's resignation due to her husband's rare bone cancer. Pulte, a controversial figure with a history of Twitter philanthropy and clashes with Cabinet members, will retain his current roles.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday morning that Bill Pulte , the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will serve as the acting director of national intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard .

Gabbard recently revealed she would step down from her role as intelligence chief to focus on her husband's battle with a rare form of bone cancer. Trump made the announcement on social media, praising Pulte for his experience handling sensitive matters and overseeing over ten trillion dollars in assets at the housing giants. The President noted that Pulte will retain his current positions while serving as acting DNI.

Pulte, 38, has been a prominent figure in the Trump administration, but his tenure has not been without controversy. He reportedly proposed a new 50-year mortgage to the President and faced backlash after a meme depicting him as Jesus Christ circulated among Christian supporters.

Additionally, Pulte has clashed with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who allegedly threatened to punch him during a dinner with Cabinet officials in September. Bessent was reportedly upset that Pulte had criticized him to Trump. The incident has added tension within the administration, though Pulte remains one of Trump's most loyal senior officials, often referred to as 'Little Trump' and frequently seen at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday morning that she and her husband, Abraham Williams, were heading to the hospital for surgery related to his rare bone cancer diagnosis. She expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

Pulte, who first gained public attention in 2019 for his Twitter philanthropy where he gave away cash to followers, has also accused Trump's political opponents of mortgage fraud, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. All have denied any wrongdoing. Pulte is the grandson of the founder of PulteGroup, a construction company valued at over $22 billion.

His rise to the acting DNI role underscores his close relationship with Trump, despite the controversies surrounding his leadership





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Donald Trump Bill Pulte Tulsi Gabbard Director Of National Intelligence FHFA

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