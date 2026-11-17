Following the departure of CEO Jensen Huang and mounting scrutiny over chip smuggling to China, President Donald Trump backed Nvidia’s move to form a dedicated board committee overseeing national security and export controls on his historic summit to the Far East. Follow the latest developments live today.

Beijing has threatened to retaliate against Washington after the U.S. Commerce Department issued a new rule restricting Chinese companies from remotely accessing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accused the U.S. of"economic coercion" at a press briefing on Tuesday, vowing that China would take"necessary measures" to defend its interests.

“The U.S. has repeatedly overstretched the concept of national security, abused export controls and even interfered in China’s normal trade and technological cooperation with other countries, unjustifiably suppressing the development of China’s high-tech industries,” Guo said. The Commerce Department's interim final rule imposes new licensing and access limits affecting Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil, cutting off a major workaround Chinese firms used to rent computing power from U.S. chips abroad.

Also read Trump Defers Blacklisting Nvidia Chip Suspect to Preserve China Ties

"This is the worst situation possible for China because the last thing they want to see is any new restrictions on their access to chips," the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub senior fellow Dexter Roberts said. "Export controls are what upset them practically more than anything else right now other than maybe Taiwan.

"Thousands of customers across major financial institutions – including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank – along with Zelle users reported difficulty accessing online accounts and completing transfers after the glitch rippled through"It's going to be very much under control," President Donald Trump told reporters in a press gaggle early Tuesday morning, confirming he had spoken with banks and Chase. Chase confirmed the issue stemmed from a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems rather than a cyberattack, noting that other institutions were only slowed down when processing transactions involving Chase.

Chase confirmed transactions were posting normally by Monday evening, and outage trackers show steady activity across major banks and the Zelle network. While officials stressed the incidents are unrelated, the banking glitch comes on the heels of two other high-profile tech failures – a global Microsoft cloud outage and an air traffic control router malfunction that temporarily grounded U.S. flights.expressed support for Nvidia’s newly announced National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee during a brief exchange with reporters in a gaggle early Tuesday morning.

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Asked whether he had been in touch with the chipmaker regarding its decision to establish the board-level oversight body, Trump praised the company and endorsed the move. The comments come on the heels of Nvidia’s announcement that its Board of Directors formed the standing committee – chaired by Director Suzanne Nora Johnson – to oversee national security policies, global trade compliance, and export control risk management alongside interim CEO Colette Kress.and the National Security Council have reportedly forced through a major new export restriction cutting off Chinese companies from remotely accessing advanced U.S. AI chips – such as Nvidia processors – housed in overseas data centers.

The unusual rollout, which takes effect Thursday, Nov.. 19, underscores deep divisions within the Trump administration over how aggressively to curb Beijing’s technological reach while President The rule requires licenses for advanced chip exports to five high-risk diversion countries – Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil – and restricts foreign data centers from supplying substantial computing power to Chinese firms, Politico reported. Although the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security holds statutory authority over export controls, its announcement explicitly distanced the agency from the policy, noting the rule was"written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.

" Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has faced mounting bipartisan criticism – and public frustration from Bessent – for delaying action against Singapore-based Megaspeed, which allegedly diverted billions of dollars in Nvidia chips to China. The controversy recently contributed to the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Asia, President Trump defended Lutnick and framed the Cabinet clash simply as a difference in approach:"One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China.

"Chinese tech companies and researchers are increasingly using outputs from leading American AI models to train smaller, lower-cost domestic rivals, according to a Reuters review of more than 300 Chinese academic papers, patents, and corporate disclosures. The technique – known as distillation – uses a powerful"teacher" model to generate answers, code, and problem-solving steps, which are then harvested to train a smaller"student" system.

Facing tightening U.S. export restrictions on advanced Nvidia processors, Chinese developers are automating this process to build capable models with far less computing power, backed by government policies encouraging cheaper AI deployment across China's manufacturing sector. Papers from Alibaba, Meituan, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University show researchers systematically harvesting thousands of outputs from OpenAI models to train domestic systems like Alibaba's Qwen models – despite OpenAI and Anthropic prohibiting the use of their outputs to train competing AI.

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Washington views industrial-scale distillation as a primary driver behind Chinese AI models narrowing the gap with American leaders, setting up a major flashpoint ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"When firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table," Bessent wrote on X in July.is pressing ahead with plans to block U.S. imports of Chinese optical transceivers – critical components that transmit data over fiber-optic cables inside AI data centers – despite significant pushback from major American tech firms, Reuters reported. The proposed Federal Communications Commission ban targets new models of Chinese-made transceivers over national security concerns that Beijing could use the hardware to steal data, install malware, or disrupt U.S. infrastructure.

Key details of the standoff. Executives from Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Cisco met with White House officials earlier this year to lobby against the restrictions, warning they could need up to a decade to comply. Chinese suppliers – including Eoptolink and Pentagon-blacklisted Zhongji Innolight – control roughly two-thirds of the global optical transceiver market. U.S. competitors like Coherent and Lumentum currently lack the manufacturing scale to replace them.

Tech leaders warned the ban could provoke Beijing into cutting off exports of indium phosphide, a critical mineral used to manufacture the components. Nvidia’s Board of Directors has established a new standing National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to strengthen governance around global trade compliance and national security risks.

“NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security," Harvey Jones, chairVof NVIDIA’s Board of Directors, said in a statement. "As the world’s leading advanced computing company, NVIDIA has both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the industry in addressing these challenges.

We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation.

" Board director Suzanne Nora Johnson will chair the committee, joined by directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri. Nvidia’s existing National Security and Global Trade Compliance teams will report directly to the committee, as well as to Interim CEO Colette Kress for day-to-day operations. The committee will meet at least quarterly and retain independent third-party experts in law, national security, and global trade compliance to advise on policy and risk management.