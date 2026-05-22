President Trump spoke at a rally in Rockland County, New York, highlighting his recent job creation efforts, residential and commercial construction rates, and food assistance programs. He also addressed the recent resignation of Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from the Trump administration and who might be the next to leave.

Trump made the comments during a rally in Rockland County , New York , with Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), GOP gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Tulsi Gabbard’s exit from the Trump administration fuels questions of who is next I’ve created 300,000 jobs in the last two months, Trump said.

‘Under our leadership, factory construction is up, new residential construction is way up, and consumer spending is way up. ’ American companies are ordering core capital goods to expand their operations at the highest rate in the history of our country. Food stamps, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a government initiative that helps low-income individuals afford food by supplementing their household grocery budgets.

It is administered through the Agriculture Department, and benefit levels are determined based on net income and household size, operating on the assumption that 30% of a household’s net income is spent on food





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President Trump Rockland County New York Various Politicians And Athletes Tulsi Gabbard Job Creation Residential Construction Commercial Construction Consumer Spending Factory Construction Food Assistance Programs Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNA

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