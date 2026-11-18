Jack Posobiec has a history with Russia. He is now within earshot of Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump brought a right-wing personality who has spread material linked to Russian intelligence along on Air Force One to meet Russia’s president in China.

Trump and his delegation flew from Manila to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen on Wednesday. Chinese leader Xi Jinping greeted him on arrival, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook his hand at a summit of regional leaders. The three are set to hold the first-ever three-way talks Thursday. On the agenda are nuclear stockpiles, the Iran war, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also read Trump Melts Down at Female Reporter for Cornering Him on Air Chaos

Jack Posobiec, who flew on Air Force One, is in China too.

“We caught up with our very own Jack Posobiec as he deboarded Air Force One here in Manila! ” Taylor Mitchell, White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, posted on X. Posobiec has since shared several videos from the Chinese tech hub, including one showing Trump greeting Putin. Posobiec is a far-right political activist and commentator. The former Navy intelligence officer has 3.2 million followers on X and describes himself as a “Republican political operative.

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” He is a senior editor at the conservative news site Human Events and once worked as a political correspondent for One America News Network. In 2021, it was reported that Posobiec tweeted links to SouthFront 28 times between November 2019 and August 2020, a website the U.S. Department of the Treasury named April 15 when it announced sanctions on the Russian government.

The department said the sanctions responded to attempts to “influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government. ” Treasury described SouthFront as “an online disinformation site registered in Russia that receives taskings from the FSB,” Russia’s Federal Security Service.

It said the site tried to appeal to military enthusiasts, veterans and conspiracy theorists while hiding its ties to Russian intelligence, and that it sought to promote perceptions of voter fraud after the 2020 election. It wasn’t Posobiec’s first brush with Russian-linked material. He was a central figure in spreading a hack of Emmanuel Macron’s emails in May 2017.

He was also one of the leading promoters of Pizzagate, a conspiracy theory that falsely claimed high-ranking officials were involved in a child sex ring centered at a Washington, D.C. , pizzeria. He once hawked a deepfake video depicting President Joe Biden announcing a military draft, and posted fake Biden quotes from it on X. He has also been called the “King of Fake News.

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” According to Semafor, Posobiec was one of the most influential voices with GOP strategists during the 2024 campaign. His involvement with Trump began in 2016, when he became special projects director of Citizens for the MAGA figurehead. In September 2024, the Republican National Committee hired him to train volunteer election monitors in Michigan and Wisconsin. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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