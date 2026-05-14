Trump Takes Diplomatic Spin in Beijing

The text provides details about President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, China, outlined by major points such as his arrival, shaking hands with local leaders, shaking hands with Elon Musk and other dignitaries, and his fist pump upon arriving.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to Washington.. and unlock 3 FREE months of DailyMail+Donald Trump has touched down in Beijing , kicking off a whirlwind visit to China .

It marks the first time a sitting US president has visited the country in roughly nine years as the two global superpowers grapple for economic dominance while grooving to a diplomatic tune. With the red carpet rolled out, Trump walked down the stairs shaking hands with local Chinese leaders, flanked by Lara and Eric Trump, Elon Musk, Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng greeted Trump at the Beijing airport.

US Ambassador to China David Purdue and China's Ambassador to the US Xie Feng were also there to welcome him. Some 300 students holding both Chinese and American flags were also on the sidelines of the plane, cheering as Trump touched down, along with a large military band and honor guard. The crowd yelled 'welcome, welcome' in Mandarin as the President made his classic fist pump to the music





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